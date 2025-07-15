MPD Investigating Southwest Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect who burglarized an establishment in Southwest.

On Friday, June 27, 2025, at approximately 9:37 p.m., the suspect forcibly entered an establishment located in the 3900 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southwest. The suspect took property from the business before fleeing the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/V0Sks4E1RsE

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25096611

###