2025 N.C. State Fair competition entries now open

RALEIGH – If you have ever dreamed of winning a ribbon at the N.C. State Fair now is the time to figure out what you want to enter and sign up! The State Fair is now accepting entries for the 2025 fair, Oct. 16-26. If winning a ribbon at the fair is on your bucket list, now is the time to enter this year’s fair competitions.

The State Fair offers many competition categories such as arts and photography, culinary, livestock, fruit and vegetable production, hobbies and handicrafts, flowers, LEGOS and more.

“Our competitions highlight the talents of the residents of North Carolina,” said Kent Yelverton, N.C. State Fair director. “Whether your talent is growing giant vegetables, raising champion goats, cross-stitching or crocheting, painting rocks, scrapbooking, photography, flower arranging or more, the fair likely features a competition for you.”

Every year the State Fair reviews the competition offerings looking to include newer crafting trends, attract more competitors and improve the shows for fairgoers. The State Fair Flower Show will see some changes in 2025 with each show highlighting different varieties of individual plants.

“This is to ensure that we can accommodate as many competitors as possible in this popular fair competition category,” said Yelverton. “All the same competition categories will be included but they may only be represented in one of the three shows held during the fair. Flower show competitors should carefully review this year’s show information, including entry drop-off dates and times, when entering the flower show.”

The State Fair also offers a variety of livestock shows, with individual classes based on the animal’s species, breed, age and weight class. Exhibitors will find both junior and open categories.

If any of these competitions sound interesting to you, consider entering today. You could be one of the next blue-ribbon winners. Only a few competitions require an entry fee.

Information on how to enter a competition can be found on the State Fair’s website, ncstatefair.org. Under the “Competitions” tab, you will find everything there is to know about categories, rules and deadlines. The deadline for entering most competitions is Sept. 15. Read the General Entries Premium Book and Livestock Entries Premium Book for detailed descriptions of events and regulations.

Online registration and paper entry forms are found under the “Forms and General Rules” tab in each department. Entrants are also required to submit digital W-9 forms to receive prize money.

Email ncsfcompetitions@ncagr.gov with additional questions. “We’re excited to see what people will enter and we wish everyone the best of luck,” said Yelverton. “Let’s make this a record year for our competitions.”

-SP,2-

