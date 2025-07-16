California Among States Suing Trump Admin Over $6.8 Billion Education Grants

(Subscription required) Key education program grants, amounting to more than $6 billion, were frozen after the U.S. Department of Education announced they would be under review to determine if the allocated funds aligned with the "President's priorities." According to the lawsuits, on June 30, the day before funds were meant to be distributed, the states received an e-mail from the Department of Education stating funding for six programs was under review, and the grants would not be given to the states on July 1.

