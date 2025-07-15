Spandex Launches Signage Maintenance Program to Help Businesses in the Intermountain West Preserve Brand Visibility

Comprehensive seasonal inspections, UV protection, cleaning, and storm-proofing designed to extend the life and curb appeal of outdoor signage.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As summer reaches its peak and seasonal storms loom, Spandex is unveiling a seasonal Summer Signage Maintenance Program, designed to help businesses in the Intermountain West protect their outdoor signage investments. With intense UV radiation, heat, wind, and dust—common across this high-elevation region—signage can quickly lose its visual appeal and structural soundness without careful upkeep.

“Summer weather brings unique challenges for outdoor signs—from sun-induced fading to wind and storm damage,” said Lawrence Wiscombe, General Manager at Spandex. “With simple, scheduled maintenance, businesses can extend the life of their signage while avoiding expensive replacements.”

Essential Maintenance Strategies

Maintaining visibility isn't just about appearance—it’s about brand perception and cost control. Spandex’s program highlights a few key strategies supported by industry best practices:

- Routine Cleaning & Dust Removal: Quarterly or more frequent cleaning helps remove pollen, dust, and road grime, all of which degrade sign imagery over time. For signs near busy roads or in dusty environments, monthly cleaning with mild soap and soft cloths is recommended.

- Inspection & Minor Repairs: Regularly check for fading, peeling, loose fixtures, or burned-out lighting. Proactive attention to smaller problems prevents expensive failures down the line.

- UV Protection & Coatings: Applying UV-resistant lamination, protective sealant, or polyurethane coatings can significantly slow color fading and material degradation.

- Wind & Storm Readiness: Using stainless steel fasteners, anchoring freestanding signs, and checking sealed illumination housings improves storm resilience.

Moreover, Spandex advises businesses to schedule professional annual assessments that include thorough head-to-base inspections to ensure structural integrity, weather seals, and lighting systems are fully operational.

“This program is about more than a one-time fix—it’s about empowering businesses with smart, sustainable maintenance routines tailored to our region,” Wiscombe added.

About the Program

Spandex offers on-site evaluations, cleaning services, UV-laminate applications, structural reinforcement, and professional inspections—providing both expert support and DIY guidance to help businesses keep signs clean, vibrant, and structurally sound throughout the summer.

About Spandex

Spandex is a premier US supplier known for its comprehensive support to professionals in screen printing, digital printing, and sign making. With a history rich in providing essential materials and tools, Spandex boasts an expansive inventory that includes over 10,000 items ranging from advanced vinyl and inks to neon signs, plastic sheets, and transformative digital printing technologies.

Our facilities also host educational classes that cover a variety of subjects from basic application techniques to advanced digital technology use, ensuring our clients stay at the forefront of industry advancements. We uphold a legacy of problem-solving, rooted in our founder Art Mendenhall’s vision of being "in business to solve people's problems," a principle that continues to guide our operations.

Dedicated to superior customer service, Spandex offers daily delivery services, exceptional technical support, and the assistance of a knowledgeable sales staff. Our commitment extends beyond just supplying products; we aim to empower our clients by keeping them informed about the latest industry technology and market trends.

For more detailed information on our products, services, and educational offerings, or to explore how we can help enhance your projects, please visit www.spandex.us, email info.us@spandex.com, or call 801-262-6451.

