Grants Awarded to Support Veteran Facilities

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $1 million in grants to 16 veterans organizations across New York State through the third round of the Veterans’ Nonprofit Capital Program. These grants will support capital improvements to facilities that serve the state's veterans, service members and their families.

“Our veterans, who have courageously served to protect our country, need and deserve to have access to safe, quality facilities to gather with family and loved ones,” Governor Hochul said. “This investment will not only allow for critical infrastructure upgrades, but it will also allow veterans to come together and bond with their community and families.”

The grants, administered by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) in partnership with the Department of Veterans’ Services, provide reimbursement for capital improvement projects ranging from $25,000 to $75,000. Veterans organizations will use the funding for critical infrastructure upgrades including new roofs, HVAC systems, electrical improvements, ADA-compliant modifications and renovations to kitchens and common areas.

Recipients are located across six regions: Capital Region (4), Central New York (1), Finger Lakes (4), Long Island (2), Mid-Hudson (1) and Western New York (4). Projects include roof replacements, parking lot reconstruction, generator installations and facility accessibility improvements. A list of awards is located here.

Dormitory Authority of the State of New York President and CEO Robert J. Rodriguez said, “DASNY is proud to administer this program alongside our partners at the Department of Veterans' Services, delivering on Governor Hochul's continued commitment to supporting veterans. These capital improvements will help ensure that veterans have access to safe, modern facilities where they can gather, receive services, and maintain the important connections forged through their service to our nation.”

New York State Department of Veterans’ Services General Counsel Jonathan Fishbein said, “Round three of the Veterans’ Nonprofit Capital Program was one of our strongest to date, both in the quality of applications received and in the range of services supported across the state. These grants are making a real difference on the ground. DVS remains deeply committed to ensuring that Veterans, Service Members, and Military Families in every corner of New York have access to strong, stable, and growing networks of support. Governor Hochul continues to deliver much-needed support for all who served.”

The Veterans' Nonprofit Capital Program provides funding for architecture, design, engineering, construction, reconstruction, rehabilitation or expansion of eligible facilities, and purchase of eligible furnishings or equipment. Since its inception, the program has awarded $4.6 million to veterans organizations statewide.

About the NYS Department of Veterans’ Services

The New York State Department of Veterans’ Services proudly serves New York's Veterans, Service Members and Military Families, connecting them with benefits, services and support. All who served should contact the Department at 888-838-7697 or via its website — veterans.ny.gov — to meet in-person or virtually with an accredited Veterans Benefits Advisor to receive the benefits they have earned. Follow DVS on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

About DASNY

Founded in 1944, DASNY is New York State’s capital project development authority. It finances and constructs sustainable and resilient science, health and education institutions that help New York thrive. It is one of the largest issuers of tax-exempt bonds in the nation with an outstanding bond portfolio of approximately $60.1 billion as of March 31, 2025. DASNY is also a prolific public builder with a construction pipeline of approximately 1,000 projects valued at more than $13 billion as of March 31, 2025. To learn more about DASNY, visit www.dasny.org.