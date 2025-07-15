Mountain Peaks Family Practice Issues Summer Skin Advisory for Utah County Residents

Clinic sees seasonal spike in bites, rashes, and allergic skin reactions as outdoor activity increases.

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With mid-summer temperatures rising and families spending more time outdoors, Mountain Peaks Family Practice is urging residents across Utah County to be aware of the season’s most common—and often preventable—skin conditions. According to Dr. Robert Durrans, lead physician at the clinic, the number of visits related to bug bites, rashes, and allergic skin reactions rises significantly in July and August.

"We treat a lot of bites, stings, and summer rashes this time of year," says Dr. Durrans. "Most are minor and can be managed at home, but some definitely need a closer look."

Mosquito bites, sun rashes, and heat-related skin irritations like prickly heat are often mild. These issues can typically be addressed with over-the-counter creams, cold compresses, and good hygiene. However, parents of young children should be especially watchful—scratching can lead to infection, particularly when little hands come into play.

Dr. Durrans cautions that some symptoms should prompt a doctor’s visit. These include rapid swelling, spreading redness, blisters or lesions that ooze, rashes with fever or fatigue, and tick bites—especially those developing a bullseye appearance. “If you’re ever unsure, come in,” he advises. “It’s better to catch something early than to let a mild issue turn into an infection or allergic response.”

Families spending time in the mountains or on camping trips should also be alert for reactions caused by poison ivy, oak, and sumac. An itchy, blistering rash after outdoor exposure should be evaluated quickly to avoid spreading and discomfort.

Mountain Peaks routinely treats infected bites, allergic contact dermatitis from plants or pool chemicals, and bacterial skin infections like cellulitis. The team also sees patients with blistering sunburns and fever—conditions that may require more than home remedies.

"Most of these issues are preventable with a few simple steps," says Dr. Durrans. He recommends using insect repellent during outdoor activities, wearing long sleeves and pants in wooded or grassy areas, applying sunscreen every two hours, and showering after exposure to allergens or irritants. Keeping antihistamines and hydrocortisone on hand can also help manage early symptoms before they worsen.

Dr. Durrans also encourages patients to watch local air quality and pollen reports. "We often see rashes flare up in people with eczema or sensitive skin when air quality is poor," he adds.

Mountain Peaks Family Practice remains open and ready to support patients throughout the summer. Same-week appointments are available, and the clinic offers fast, effective treatment plans to help patients stay healthy and active.

"If something on your skin doesn’t look right or isn’t improving, trust your gut and let us take a look," says Dr. Durrans.

