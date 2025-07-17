Pillbox Health Launches Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) via PillPal App to Advance Medication Adherence

Pillbox Health launches RTM via PillPal App—boosting adherence, outcomes & revenue for pharmacies, providers & caregivers.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pillbox Health LLC , a pioneer in medical adherence and medication reminder app technology, today unveiled its new Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) feature integrated into the PillPal app. This innovation empowers pharmacies, providers, patients and caregivers to enhance patient outcomes and generate revenue.With over $300 billion in annual healthcare costs tied to poor adherence, Pillbox Health’s PillPal app with built‑in real‑time tracking, automated alerts, and billing code compliance to support remote therapeutic management.“The ability to track real-time medication adherence through our smart pill box and medication reminder app not only enhances clinical oversight but also creates a streamlined pathway for pharmacies and providers to participate in Remote Therapeutic Monitoring reimbursements,” said Dr. Amar Parikh, Chief Medical Advisor at Pillbox Health. “It’s a win-win for patient outcomes and long-term practice sustainability.”Key Benefits of RTM via Smart Pill Box & App1. Billable Technology: Enables Remote Therapeutic Monitoring reimbursement through CMS RTM codes.2. Real-Time Alerts: Missed-dose notifications delivered instantly via smart pill box and app.3. Adherence Reports: Automatic generation of compliance data for actionable care analytics.4. Healthcare providers & Patient Engagement: Enhanced support through timely reminders and alerts.5. Outcomes Improvement: Proven reduction in missed doses and better chronic care adherence.Tailored for Pharmacies & Care Teams:This RTM-enabled pill reminder app aligns with Pillbox Health’s mission to address medication non‑adherence—a leading avoidable health costs and rehospitalizations.“We’ve made our medication reminder app seamless to set up, so it’s easy for anyone—patients, caregivers, or providers—to get started,” added Alpesh Patel, Chief technical advisor. “It’s not just a device—it’s an entire care ecosystem.”About Pillbox HealthPillbox Health is an all in one solution for medicine adherence that combines a connected pillbox device with an intelligent mobile app. Designed for pharmacies, providers, caregivers, and patients, it enables real-time tracking, timely dose reminders, and actionable adherence insights. More than just a reminder tool, Pillbox Health supports better outcomes, enhances care coordination, and creates new revenue opportunities through programs like Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM).Download App today!Available on Android To learn more or request a demo, visit www.pillboxhealth.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.