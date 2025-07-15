RepSpert Signs Exclusive Global Sales Agreement with Lexigate to Expand Reputation Protection and Local SEO Services

Two industry leaders join forces to clean up online reputations and boost local search rankings.

Brooklyn, NY — RepSpert, a leader in removing defamatory online content, has announced an exclusive sales agreement with Chicago-based SEO agency, Lexigate. Under the new partnership, Lexigate will handle all of RepSpert’s sales and marketing activities worldwide, streamlining the journey from initial inquiry to full-scale local-search growth.

RepSpert will continue its core mission: helping 2,000+ global clients remove damaging content from platforms like Google, Glassdoor, and Avvo, safeguarding both their reputations and revenues.

“RepSpert was born out of my battle against fake reviews from trolls”, said Edmund Butcher, Founder of RepSpert. “Now, we’re helping thousands of businesses around the globe, breathing life back into companies struggling with defamatory or unfair online content.”

Online Reviews Make or Break Purchasing Decisions

Reviews are powerful tools for displaying social proof and often make or break a small business’s success. 98% of consumers check Google reviews before visiting a business, and 93% are making purchasing decisions based on online reviews. Local search and discoverability are more important than ever; Google data shows a 900% increase in “near me” searches over the last few years.

However, a staggering 30% of online reviews are fake. One bad review can plummet sales and search rankings overnight, and it’s often difficult for a business to remove or respond. Once online reviews are saturated with poor ratings or spammy experiences, search visibility plummets, making it almost impossible for businesses to organically appear when a consumer looks for “best doctor near me” or “top restaurants in Atlanta, Georgia.”

An Exclusive Sales Partnership to Grow and Protect Local Brands

“We’ve been operating for five years now, and our growth trajectory called for a partner ready to scale with us,” concluded Butcher. “Our commitment to giving businesses a fair say online remains our top priority, and partnering with Lexigate helps us deliver a seamless experience end-to-end.”

Through this agreement, RepSpert clients also gain optional access to Lexigate’s full suite of SEO services – from technical audits and content strategy to local-pack optimization and link building – transforming a cleaner reputation into better rankings and steady lead flow.

“I’m thrilled to deepen our partnership with RepSpert,” said Julia Hensel, CEO of Lexigate. “Too many business owners are held back by unfair reviews that sink local rankings and hard-earned trust. With RepSpert, we can fix that – fast.”

A Focus on R&D Ahead of “Zero-Click Search” and AI

As search engines and content moderation policies evolve faster than ever, the partnership will also focus on joint R&D. By combining Lexigate’s algorithm-tracking strengths with RepSpert’s policy expertise, the teams will test, learn, and adapt ahead of new rules that could impact clients. For example, “zero-click search” now aggregates an AI-generated answer on the results page, keeping traffic on Google and making it even harder for businesses to get seen. Trusted reviews and local rankings will continue to matter more than ever.

To experience RepSpert in action, get a quote here. To schedule a free SEO consultation with Lexigate, visit their website.

About Repspert:

Founded in 2020, Repspert specializes in the removal of defamatory online content. With more than 75,000 illegitimate reviews taken down to date, the company protects the reputations—and revenues—of service-area businesses around the world. Learn more at repspert.com or follow RepSpert on LinkedIn and Instagram (@RepSpert).

About Lexigate

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Chicago, Lexigate helps local-service businesses climb search rankings through technical excellence, compelling content, and data-driven local optimization. Visit lexigate.com or follow @lexigate_com on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact

contact@lexigate.com

