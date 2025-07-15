Beşiktaş Board Member Zafer Güreşir Congratulates New Osmaniyespor FK President Mahmut Altay Kobaner Beşiktaş Board Member Zafer Güreşir Congratulates New Osmaniyespor FK President Mahmut Altay Kobaner Beşiktaş Board Member Zafer Güreşir Congratulates New Osmaniyespor FK President Mahmut Altay Kobaner

OSMANIYE, TURKEY, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Osmaniyespor FK , a proud competitor in Türkiye’s TFF 3rd League, has officially entered a new era with the appointment of Mahmut Altay Kobaner as Club President. A seasoned leader and respected business name in Türkiye, Kobaner steps into the role with strong support from across the football community.Among the first to offer public congratulations was Zafer Güreşir, member of the Beşiktaş JK Board of Trustees, who praised Kobaner’s vision and leadership:“A new era is beginning for Osmaniyespor FK. The club’s new president, Mr. Mahmut Altay Kobaner, is a respected leader known for his deep knowledge of football, achievements in the business world, and visionary leadership.We wish President Kobaner great success in this challenging yet prestigious role. We firmly believe that Osmaniyespor, under his leadership, will progress confidently toward its goals with a transparent, competitive, and development-focused approach.We are fully confident that the club will take major strides both on and off the pitch.I sincerely congratulate Mr. Mahmut Kobaner on his new role and wish him a successful term that will add real value to Turkish football.Best of luck, Mr. President — and continued success to Osmaniyespor.”President Kobaner shared his gratitude and vision for the club’s future:“I am honored to take on this great responsibility and grateful for the warm support from across the football world. Osmaniyespor has a proud history and passionate supporters, and I’m committed to building a strong club that our community can rally behind.We will focus on strengthening our youth development, investing in infrastructure, and competing with determination. With a unified vision, hard work, and the support of our world-class fans, we can achieve great things together.”Excitement is building for this new chapter for Osmaniyespor in Osmaniye and beyond as the new season approaches. Osmaniyespor FK kicks off its 2025–2026 campaign on September 7th against Mazıdağı, with the first home match scheduled for September 14th versus Erciyes 38 at Stadium 7 Ocak.Fans can learn more, follow the latest updates, and purchase tickets at https://osmaniyespor.com.tr/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.