MUSICK PEELER’S GIORGIO SASSINE RECOGNIZED IN THE 2025 LAWDRAGON 500 X – THE NEXT GENERATION GUIDE

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that attorney Giorgio Sassine has been recognized in the “2025 Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation” guide. This third edition of the seminal guide honors the burgeoning legal talent infusing traditional and innovative practices with fresh energy and forward-thinking perspectives.“In a year in which lawyers and law firms seem to be stuck in a spin cycle of stress and crisis, these lawyers provide a forecast of the fascinating future of global law practice,” states the publisher.“We’re incredibly proud to see Giorgio receive this honor for the third consecutive year,” said Co-Managing Partner Steven Elie. “This recognition speaks to his exceptional talent, dedication, and leadership, highlighting the role he is poised to play in shaping the future of the profession.”Giorgio is a member of the International Arbitration and Litigation and Construction Practice Groups, bringing international perspective to complex, high-stakes construction and energy disputes. He has successfully represented international clients in U.S. federal and state courts and under various international arbitral rules in venues including Paris, London, the MENA-region, and New York.In addition to his expansive professional accomplishments, Giorgio serves on the Board and Executive Committee of California Arbitration, Inc. (CalArb), where he co-chairs its Programming Committee. He is also a Board Member of the ICDR Young & International and Stockholm University’s International Commercial Arbitration Alumni Board.Recently, Giorgio was recognized in the 2025 Lexology Index - International Arbitration Future Leaders.

