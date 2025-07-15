TWO FRANDZEL PARTNERS NAMED TOP LITIGATORS & TRIAL LAWYERS BY THE LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL

Hal Goldflam Brett McClure

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C. announced today that Partners Hal Goldflam and Brett McClure have been recognized as have been recognized as “Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Attorneys” by the Los Angeles Business Journal.“There is a special breed of attorney that needs to transcend expert comprehension of the legal system," states the publisher. The lawyers recognized are “the very best litigators and trial attorneys in the region. These are the trusted advisors you want in your corner in court.”“An experienced litigator, trial and appellate attorney, Hal Goldflam regularly represents banks and other financial institutions, including equipment lessors, in the area of commercial and general business litigation, creditor’s rights, secured transactions, banking law, real estate, fraud, and in the defense of lender liability claims,” shares the publication. Known for his depth of experience and practical insight, Goldflam has also played a key role in numerous large-scale fraud cases, representing court-appointed receivers in actions brought by the Federal Trade Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission. Earlier this year, Goldflam was featured in Lawdragon’s 2025 guide of 500 Leading Litigators in America.Brett McClure “focuses his practice on resolving the business disputes of his clients, from Fortune 500 companies to start-ups and high net worth individuals,” according to the feature. “He serves as lead trial counsel in state and federal courts across the nation.” Known for his insightful and practice advice, McClure has litigated cases in a broad range of industries, including real estate, banking and technology. Earlier this year, McClure was featured in Lawdragon’s 2025 guide of 500 Leading Litigators in America.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.