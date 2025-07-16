IPD Launches 2025 ISX Steel Liners for Superior Durability

IPD launches new 2025 ISX Steel Liners, expanding its product line with enhanced durability and performance for ISX/ISX15 and X15 engines.

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IPD (Industrial Parts Depot, LLC), a global leader in aftermarket heavy-duty engine parts, proudly announces the launch of its new 2025 ISX Steel Liners, engineered for superior durability, strength, and performance. This latest innovation includes three new steel liners, one specifically designed for the Cummins X15 engine, expanding IPD’s offerings to 36 ISX/ISX15 and X15 engine kits.

Raising the Standard for Heavy-Duty Engine Liners

With a reputation for engineering excellence and precision manufacturing, IPD has designed these chromoly steel liners to outperform traditional cast iron liners. Built to withstand extreme operating conditions, these liners offer:

- Unmatched Durability: IPD’s steel liners withstand piston seizure without cracking, unlike cast iron liners that can fail and damage the cylinder block.

- Superior Strength: Chromoly steel offers an Ultimate Tensile Strength (UTS) 2 to 3 times stronger than ductile cast iron, providing unmatched durability under extreme conditions.

- Increased Toughness: Chromoly steel delivers superior toughness both inside (for better wear resistance) and outside (to resist cavitation), ensuring longer-lasting performance.

- Seamless Construction: Made from a seamless tube of high-quality chromoly steel, eliminating the risk of weld seam cracks.

“Our new ISX steel liners represent a significant advancement in durability and performance for Cummins ISX and X15 engines,” said Michael Badar, President of IPD. “We continue to push the boundaries of engineering excellence to deliver solutions that enhance reliability and protect our customers’ investment in their heavy-duty equipment.”

Alongside the new 2025 ISX Steel Liners, IPD continues to offer a full range of precision-engineered parts for ISX, ISX15, and X15 engines, including engine overhaul kits, piston kits, cylinder liner kits, valvetrain components, engine bearings, gasket sets, water pumps, and cryo-treated head bolt kits. Designed for durability and superior performance, these components provide reliable solutions for heavy-duty applications.

All IPD parts for Cummins ISX/X15 engines are backed by an industry-leading 2-year unlimited mileage warranty for on-highway applications, ensuring long-term reliability and customer confidence.

For more information on their new 2025 ISX Steel Liners, visit IPDParts.com or contact their customer support team.

About IPD

Established in 1955, IPD (Industrial Parts Depot, LLC) is a trusted manufacturer of industrial parts and serves a diverse range of industries including on-highway, construction, oil and gas, power generation, marine, and more. IPD provides the heavy-duty engine market with quality and innovative parts to extend the equipment's life and performance, while providing value and improving the bottom line. IPD customers can rely on exceptional customer service and superior support anywhere in the world. IPD's product line includes diesel and natural gas replacement engine parts for Caterpillar®, Cummins®, Detroit Diesel®, and Waukesha® engine applications. For more information, visit IPDParts.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

