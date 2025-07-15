Built Strong to Last Long™: Spend Smarter this Back-to-School with Five Star® Products

Back-To-School with Five Star Study App Products Engineered with the Toughest Students in Mind Easy to Use: Study Anywhere with Five Star Study App ACCO Brands Corporation Logo

We’ve always stood for quality and durability, it’s inherent in our very name” — Grace Szabo, Senior Brand Manager, Five Star

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As families look to stretch their back-to-school budget, Five Star, a leader in student-focused school supplies, is reminding consumers that their products are “Built Strong to Last Long™” – even coming with a guarantee to last all year!* They also offer a variety of innovative notetaking, storage and planning products that combine handwritten and digital learning for a backpack full of tools to help students level up their study game.FROM THE FIRST SPELLING TEST TO THE LAST COLLEGE FINALDesigned for every stage of learning, Five Star notetaking supplies like spiral notebooks, composition books and filler paper are available in wide, and college ruled options. The brand also carries folders, binders, student planners and expanding files – everything parents need to check off their child's supply list.“Five Star understands budgets are tighter than ever these days and our brand remains committed to not only providing students with the tools they need for school success, but also to giving parents peace of mind that the supplies they purchase are worth the investment and won’t require a mid-year replacement,” said Grace Szabo, Senior Brand Manager, Five Star. “We’ve always stood for quality and durability, it’s inherent in our very name.”Five Star believes in the love of learning – in the power of a notebook filled with goals, scribbles and dreams. In tools that are built to last, created with a purpose, and ready to meet the moment – again and again.PRODUCTS ENGINEERED WITH THE TOUGHEST STUDENT IN MINDFor over 40 years, students and parents have put their trust in Five Star - the ONLY school supplies to come with a guarantee to last all year!* That’s decades of durability families can count on.To ensure products last from the first class to the final bell, they undergo stringent quality controls and testing. Five Starwide ruled and college ruled spiral notebooks feature:· Paper designed to resist ink bleed for more usable writing space· Front covers that are water resistant to protect notes· Reinforced pockets to help prevent tearsInnovation isn’t about bells and whistles. It’s about creating real value for real people – in real time.STUDY ANYWHERE WITH FIVE STARSTUDY APPCompatible products also pair with the free Five Star Study App to turn handwritten notes into instant digital flashcards to complement paper and pencil learning and offer an on-the-go studying option. To instantly create digital flashcards sorted by subject, simply:· Flag: Fully shade in triangles on specially designed Five Star paper to capture important notes· Scan: Align phone to page· Edit: Add text or adjust scans· Organize: Save notes and flashcards by subject"The science is clear—writing things down helps your brain process information in ways online learning can't fully replace," explains Szabo. "Our Five Star ecosystem gives students the cognitive boost of handwriting with the anywhere-access of digital. Write it down, then level up your study game digitally."The app is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.WHERE TO FIND FIVE STARPRODUCTSThe complete line of Five Star "Built Strong to Last Long™" products are available at:· Major retailers including Target, Walmart, Staples, and Office Depot· Online marketplaces such as Amazon and the retailers' websites· The official Five Star website – fivestarbuiltstrong.com Learn more about the complete line of Five Star products, visit fivestarbuiltstrong.com.* Five Star offers a one-year guarantee from date of purchase or delivery date, whichever is longer, for any product that doesn’t meet consumer performance standards. Simply contact customer service with proof of purchase for details on how to receive a replacement product. The guarantee does not cover damage due to misuse or abuse.##About ACCO BrandsACCO Brands is the leader in branded consumer products that enable productivity, confidence and enjoyment while working, when learning and while playing. Our widely recognized brands include AT-A-GLANCE, Five Star, Kensington, Leitz, Mead, PowerA, Swingline, Tilibraand many others. More information about ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) can be found at www.accobrands.com

