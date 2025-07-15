Lauryn Wendus Launches Suite of AI-Powered Tools Bridging Literacy, Wellness, and Everyday Utility

CT, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Connecticut-based entrepreneur, Lauryn Wendus , is pleased to announce the launch of a new suite of digital tools that apply artificial intelligence to real-world challenges across education, wellness, and everyday tasks. The portfolio includes platforms such as A Good Start Reading , Connected Homeschool, VibeMatcher.ai, CookWhatYouGot.ai, and the reflective brand Alina & Sol. Designed to be both practical and human-centered, each project integrates AI capabilities with Wendus’s years of experience in publishing, digital strategy, and product development.At its core, the launch represents a significant evolution in Wendus’s entrepreneurial journey. Her first venture, Oli Kids Co. , began with the independently published Oliver Poons children’s book series. Through writing, publishing, and marketing the series herself, she developed a deep understanding of self-publishing, website development, e-commerce, and audience engagement. The brand later expanded to include character-themed gifts and early literacy tools for young readers.Building on that foundation, Wendus launched a consulting business that has now spanned more than a decade, offering SEO, content strategy, and digital support to small businesses and creators. As artificial intelligence began reshaping the digital space, Wendus pivoted once again — not to replace her existing work, but to enhance and reimagine it.Her first AI-integrated platform, OpenLocal.ai, was an experimental extension of ItsLocalOnline.com, a community discovery platform she had developed earlier. While ItsLocalOnline relied on manual curation, OpenLocal introduced AI-driven content generation and classification, allowing for faster development and broader reach.From there, Wendus expanded quickly into new areas, releasing:• A Good Start Reading: An early literacy program for parents and their children, based on her mother’s over thirty years of experience successfully teaching early reading skills to children with a wide range of abilities• Connected Homeschool: A Connecticut-based resource-sharing platform for homeschooling families, with planned expansion into additional communities• Alina & Sol: A creative wellness brand offering self-guided tools like The Self-Shift Workbook and Meditation Mazes• VibeMatcher.ai: A GPT-powered music tool that creates playlists based on users’ emotional states• CookWhatYouGot.ai: A recipe assistant that generates simple meals from available ingredientsUnlike her earlier projects, which required months of manual development, these AI-powered tools were built in a fraction of the time. Wendus credits the speed not just to technology, but to the foundation she built through hands-on experience.“These aren’t just ideas I had — they’re tools I wanted to exist,” said Wendus. “And now they do.”For more information about Lauryn Wendus, please visit https://laurynwendus.com/ About Lauryn WendusLauryn Wendus is a Connecticut-based entrepreneur, author, and founder of multiple ventures that span early literacy, community engagement, AI tools, and creative wellness. Her projects include Oli Kids Co., A Good Start Reading, Connected Homeschool, ItsLocalOnline.com, OpenLocal.ai, and Alina & Sol. Through her company Next Door Creations, Wendus continues to build practical, purpose-driven platforms that blend digital innovation with personal insight.

