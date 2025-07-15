AEC Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, AEC Market Growing at 10.7% CAGR | Reach USD 15,842 Billion by 2028 Globally. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.The global AEC market size was valued at $7,188.00 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $15,842.00 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2028.Rise in infrastructure projects, surge in productivity through interoperability, and government initiatives regarding use of AEC software have boosted the growth of the global AEC market. The global AEC market size was valued at $7,188.00 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $15,842.00 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2028. However, high initial cost of implementation of AEC software and dearth of skilled workforce hinder the market growth. On the contrary, advent of AR and VR in the construction industry and implementation of IoT in the construction sector are expected to open profitable opportunities for the market players in the coming years. AEC market is segmented into component, deployment mode, enterprise size, Application, and region. By component, it is bifurcated into software and service. Depending on deployment mode, it is categorized into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of enterprise size, it is categorized into large enterprises and small & medium size enterprises. As per application, it is classified into construction & architecture companies, education, and others. Region wise, the architecture, engineering and construction market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. This report provides an in-depth profile of some key market players in the architecture, engineering, and construction industry are Ansys Inc., Autodesk Inc., Aveva Group Plc, Bentley System, Inc, Dassault Systemes, Hexagon AB, Innovaya, Nemetschek, Newforma and Trimble, Inc. This study includes AEC Market trends, AEC Market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets. By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the market. This is due to rapid growth in the construction and infrastructure sector such as adoption of artificial intelligence and rise in need for automation in the construction and architecture sector. However, the global AEC market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period, owing to growing construction sector and rise in the development of multi-story and skyscrapers in this region.By component, the software segment dominated the global AEC market in 2020, accounting for around two-thirds of the market, due to increase in adoption of AEC software among the AEC industry. However, the services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, due to rise in adoption of services among end-users as it ensures effective functioning of AEC software and platforms.On the basis of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment dominated the market share globally in 2020, and is expected to continue the same during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to high adoption of emerging technologies such as IoT and AR/VR in large scale industries, which increases adoption of AEC software among them. However, the small & medium scale enterprise segment is the growing at a high rate as these enterprises are facing lots of competitive pressure in emerging countries, which forces them to adopt the AEC software for better co-ordination in the market. Impact of Covid-19 on AEC Market: The Covid-19 pandemic had a somewhat positive impact on the demand for AEC software as companies preferred to continue projects in a virtual and digital environment. The pandemic encouraged companies to find smarter and safer ways of constructing highways, homes, and commercial places, which increased the demand for AEC software. 