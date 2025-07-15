TWO DOLL AMIR & ELEY PARTNERS NAMED TOP LITIGATORS & TRIAL LAWYERS BY THE LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL

Michael Amir Hunter Eley

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doll Amir & Eley LLP announced that Co-Founders Michael Amir and Hunter Eley have been recognized as “Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Attorneys” by the Los Angeles Business Journal.“There is a special breed of attorney that needs to transcend expert comprehension of the legal system," states the publisher. The lawyers recognized are “the very best litigators and trial attorneys in the region. These are the trusted advisors you want in your corner in court.”Michael Amir “has a 30-year record of winning bet-the-company cases, representing clients in high stakes litigation, including health organizations, banks, technology companies, educational organizations (universities and schools), large national corporations, medium-sized companies and high net-worth individuals,” shares the feature. “Among Amir’s recent successes has been his work obtaining preliminary injunction on behalf of company in an action against former executive who allegedly misappropriated company assets.” Amir regularly serves as lead counsel in state and federal jury and bench trials, arbitration proceedings, and appeals to courts, including the California Supreme Court.“Hunter R. Eley has served as lead counsel for clients in defense of class action and individual lawsuits throughout the country,” according to Los Angeles Business Journal. “Eley has successfully litigated cases at all levels, including arguing cases of first impression in the Ninth Circuit, arguing appeals in the California Court of Appeal and routinely appearing in state and federal trial courts nationwide.” Eley recently served as national counsel for a major technology company in defending against a wave of “Right to Repair” class actions filed in multiple jurisdictions across the United States.Earlier this year, both Amir and Eley were named “Leading Commercial Litigators” in California by Daily Journal.

