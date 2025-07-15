SCALI RASMUSSEN CO-FOUNDER CHRISTIAN SCALI NAMED A TOP LITIGATOR & TRIAL LAWYER BY THE LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL

Christian Scali

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scali Rasmussen, PC announced that Founder Christian Scali has been recognized as a “ Leaders of Influence : Litigators & Trial Attorneys” by the Los Angeles Business Journal.“There is a special breed of attorney that needs to transcend expert comprehension of the legal system," states the publisher. The lawyers recognized are “the very best litigators and trial attorneys in the region. These are the trusted advisors you want in your corner in court.”Christian Scali is a seasoned litigator who guides clients through high-stakes, complex legal challenges. He is “known throughout California for his work on behalf of the retail automotive industry in a series of advertising lawsuits brought against it under California’s Unfair Competition Law," according to the feature. “He also regularly assists auto dealers and auto dealer groups with their mergers and acquisitions.”Scali is a respected leader in the legal community, having held key roles with the Los Angeles County Bar Association’s Litigation Section, the LGBTQ+ Lawyers Association, the Independent Automobile Dealers Association of California, and the Italian American Lawyers Association.Earlier this year, Scali was named a “Legal Visionary” by Los Angeles Times.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.