With Smart Map Filters, Houzeo Enhances Nevada Home Searches on its Mobile App

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s Real Estate Super App, just launched Intuitive Filters on its mobile app in Nevada. This feature lets buyers use various filters to search for homes with no HOA fees, reduced prices, and open houses, among others.These advanced search filters let Nevada buyers explore the vast housing markets in the state from the comfort of their homes. An investor sitting in Reno could be looking for opportunities in the Las Vegas real estate market and can use map-based filters such as Price Cut, No HOA, and 3D Tour to find the desired properties.Key Benefits for Users:1. Click and Get: Click on the preset filters like New Construction, Investor Specials, or Open House, to instantly get real-time results on the map.2. Combination Filters: Buyers exploring homes for sale in Boulder City can apply more than one filter to explore more homes, particularly with no HOA fees, having open houses, and with discounted prices.3. New Properties: Homes that have appeared in the market within the last 72 hours get tagged as New, keeping buyers ahead of the market.4. Hot Listings: A listing is flagged as Hot based on the interactions it gets in the form of agent enquiries, scheduled showings, and offers made. Buyers can check out in-demand Nevada homes for sale before they go off the market.Houzeo helps buyers shop for their homes smartly with the Intuitive Filters feature that combines smart technology with user-first design to deliver one-tap location-based results, making it one of the best home buying apps of 2025.Houzeo’s modern approach towards solving real estate needs makes it one of the best home-buying apps today. Buyers can explore over 2.7 million listings spread across the nation while shortlisting the favorites, booking tours, connecting with agents, and making offers—all through their phones.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for free.

