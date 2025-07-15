Omega Law Group Donates Backpacks to Support Families at South El Monte’s National Night Out

Join us in Mary Van Dyke Park on Thursday, August 7, 2025!

The law firm will help provide back-to-school supplies for the backpack giveaway beginning at 6 PM on Thursday, August 7, 2025.” — Omega Law Group

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omega Law Group Accident & Injury Attorneys is proud to serve as the main sponsor of this year’s South El Monte National Night Out, a beloved community event bringing families, local leaders, and first responders together for a fun and meaningful evening.As part of our sponsorship, Omega Law Group will lead the backpack giveaway starting at 6 PM on Thursday, August 7, 2025, helping local students gear up for a successful school year. We’re committed to supporting local families by easing the back-to-school burden and making essential supplies accessible to those who need them most.The event takes place at Mary Van Dyke Park (1819 Central Ave) , beginning at 5 PM. Along with the giveaway, attendees can enjoy free food, family-friendly entertainment, and a movie under the stars. There’s no cost to attend and no registration required—just a chance to come together as a community.At Omega Law Group, giving back is central to our mission. We fight every day to protect and uplift accident and injury victims, and our contingency fee model ensures that no one is denied justice because of financial barriers. Sponsoring National Night Out is one more way we stand by the families we serve—not just in the courtroom, but in the community.We’re honored to partner with the City of South El Monte for this important event and look forward to connecting with our neighbors face-to-face. Together, we can make a difference—one family at a time.About Omega Law GroupIn 2016, a group of dedicated, determined personal injury lawyers —Edwin and Robin Saghian, Gabriella Naysan, and Shahab Mossavar-Rahmani—came together with one goal in mind: to offer aggressive and knowledgeable representation to California residents struggling to recover from injuries caused by negligence.In the years since the firm’s creation, Omega Law Group has recovered millions of dollars on behalf of its clients. They do not shy away from difficult cases and are not afraid to litigate when negligent parties refuse to acknowledge the role they played in their clients’ accidents.

