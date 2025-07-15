Global Healthcare Advances Drive Peripheral IV Catheters Market, Forecasted to Grow at 4.8% CAGR Through 2035

Peripheral IV Catheters Market

Minimally invasive procedures, increasing chronic disease burden, and safety-focused innovations are driving the Peripheral IV Catheters market forward.

CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peripheral IV Catheters Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2025-2035). Peripheral intravenous catheters (PIVCs) are soft, flexible catheters placed in peripheral veins to allow for intravenous access to give fluids, medicines, and take blood. PIVCs are widely used in hospitals, clinics, and home settings for treatments lasting a short time. There are different types of PIVCs, such as short peripheral catheters, midline catheters, and specialty catheters, constructed from materials such as polyurethane and PVC. While essential for patient care, PIVCs can lead to complications such as infections and blood clots. Technological developments in catheter design and materials aim to improve safety and patient comfort. The increasing elderly population, the prevalence of chronic diseases, and improvements in healthcare facilities drive the growing demand for PIVCs.Click to get a Sample PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures) @Market DynamicsRising Emphasis on Patient Safety is Propelling the Adoption of PIVCs’The increased focus on patient safety is a key driver of the greater usage of peripheral intravenous catheters, specifically those that are safety-enhanced. Standard PIVCs can cause needle stick injuries to healthcare professionals, leading to infections and the spread of bloodborne diseases. Safety-enhanced PIVCs feature automatic retraction of needles and other enhancements that alleviate these risks and make them safer overall. Most nations now have laws in place requiring the use of safety devices, encouraging their widespread use. Hospitals and clinics are also realizing the long-term cost savings of implementing safety PIVCs since they minimize expenses involved in treating needle stick injuries and accompanying infections. The growing attention on patient and healthcare worker safety is an important driver in the widespread use of safety PIVCs in healthcare facilities.Regional OutlookNorth America holds major market shareNorth America maintains a prominent position in the peripheral intravenous catheters market owing to several factors. The continent has an advanced health system that ensures extensive access to and use of advanced medical devices like PIVCs. In addition, the involvement of leading industry players, coupled with vigorous research and development activities, fosters innovations and the adoption of new products. Regulatory demands focusing on patient safety and the use of safety-engineered devices further fuel the market. Additionally, higher healthcare spending and insurance availability also help in favoring the use of costlier but safer PIVCs, fortifying North America's leadership in the market.Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.omrglobal.com/buy-now/peripheral-iv-catheters-market Market Segmentation and Growth AreasCost-effectiveness and simplicity of short PIVCs have made them the dominant segmentShort Peripheral Intravenous Catheters have gained a top position in the market because they are cost-effective as well as easy to use. Short Peripheral Intravenous Catheters are widely used for short-term purposes such as administering drugs, supplying fluids, and blood drawing. They are widely used in emergency departments, outpatient clinics, and for minor surgeries. They are affordable, and insertion and removal are quite easy, which has established their firm place in the market. Short PIVCs are preferred by healthcare institutions that value cost-effective products and efficient patient management.Market Limitations and Challenges• Risk of Catheter-Associated Infections: As much as there has been improvement with safety-engineered and antimicrobial-coated catheters, peripheral IV catheterization still carries the risk of bloodstream infections, phlebitis, and thrombosis. The complications often result in prolonged hospital stays, increased treatment, and patient discomfort. Developing nations' hospitals may not have standardized catheter maintenance and replacement protocols, adding to the risk. Infection concerns may compel medical providers to prefer central lines, thus restraining the use of peripheral catheters.• Shortage of Qualified Personnel and Training: Skilled healthcare providers are necessary for proper insertion and care of peripheral IV catheters. In most under-resourced healthcare systems, a lack of effective training in ultrasound-guided insertion methods or a lack of familiarity with infection-prevention guidelines leads to frequent attempts at insertion, patient trauma, and catheter failure. High turnover and inadequate access to continuing education enhance the problem further, particularly in rural or high-volume hospital environments. This impacts patient safety and induces reluctance to implement newer catheter technologies.Market Players OutlookThe major companies operating in the global peripheral IV catheters market include Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), B. Braun Melsungen AG, ICU Medical, Teleflex Inc., and Terumo Corp., among others. Market players are leveraging partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisition strategies for business expansion and innovative product development to maintain their market positioning.Recent Developments• In April 2024, BD introduced ‘UltraTouch’ for the blood collection procedure, which minimizes the pain and discomfort of the patient through single-prick success, which is expected to decrease first-time blood collection needle phobia, with precise test results and without delays in treatment that the patient anticipates.• In November 2023, Medtronic released the FDA-approved Symplicity Spyral renal denervation (RDN) system, known as the "Symplicity," a minimally invasive treatment for hypertension. The device is aimed at the renal nerves, which are responsible for managing blood pressure. This device aims to disrupt the overactive sympathetic nervous system associated with resistant hypertension by delivering radiofrequency energy to the nerves.• In October 2023, B. Braun Medical Inc. grew its efforts to address health disparities in vascular access. Through its Peripheral Advantage Program, B. Braun sought to educate healthcare professionals and enhance patients' experiences with intravenous treatments, promoting better standards of care.Request for Customization: https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/peripheral-iv-catheters-market Some of the Key Companies in the Peripheral IV Catheters Market Include-• Argon Medical• B. Braun Medical Inc.• Becton, Dickinson And Co.• Henry Schein, Inc.• ICU Medical• Intra Special Catheters Gmbh• Medsource Labs.• Nipro Medical Corp.• Smith Medical• Teleflex Inc.• Terumo Medical Corp.• Vygon (Uk) LtdPeripheral IV Catheters Market Segmentation AnalysisGlobal Peripheral IV Catheters Market by Type• Short Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (short PIVC)• Long Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (long PIVC)• Midline CathetersGlobal Peripheral IV Catheters Market by Application• Renal Disease• Oncology• Pediatric Disease• Gastroenterology• Infectious DiseaseGlobal Peripheral IV Catheters Market by End User• Hospitals• Speciality Clinics• OthersRegional Analysis• North Americao United Stateso Canada• Europeo UKo Germanyo Italyo Spaino Franceo Rest of Europe• Asia-Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao ASEAN Economies (Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Other)o Australia and New Zealando Rest of Asia-Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Latin Americao Middle East and AfricaInquiry Before Buying: https://www.omrglobal.com/inquiry-before-buying/peripheral-iv-catheters-market

