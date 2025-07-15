The Future of Industrial Efficiency: Automatic Industrial Doors Market Set to Grow at 7.9% CAGR

Automatic Industrial Doors Market

Smart factories, warehouse automation, and increasing safety standards are powering the automatic industrial doors market forward.

CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Automatic industrial doors market is growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period (2025-2035). The increasing need for efficiency in manufacturing plants, warehousing, cold chain facilities, and logistics drives the consistent growth. As industries from all sectors demand contactless and energy-saving door solutions, automatic doors provide streamlined movement of goods, improved control over temperature, and better safety compliance. With remote operation, smart sensors, and high-speed mechanisms becoming mainstream, these doors are mainly seen as critical infrastructure in automated environments.Click to get a Sample PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures) @Regional OutlookAsia-Pacific holds a major market shareAsia-Pacific region is witnessing high growth in its industrial and infrastructure sectors, driving the demand for automated industrial door systems. Furthermore, the increasing investment in industrial automation and the advancement of e-commerce and logistics networks further boost the market growth within this region. The Asia-Pacific market offers tremendous opportunities for producers to capitalize on the increasing demand for high-tech and energy-saving door solutions. These would further boost the regional automated industrial door market share over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2024, NABCO introduced the NATRUS+e W automatic door system. It uses image sensing technology, a high-level system that combines infrared and image sensors. This combination leads to a larger detection area for the door's operation.Future OpportunitiesGrowing use of automated doors in new industries is likely to develop potential opportunitiesThe growing adoption of automated doors in new industries is powering substantial growth within the market. In the healthcare industry, automated doors are being progressively adopted for their hygiene and safety advantages. Automated doors are used by hospitals and medical facilities to preserve sterile environments and provide seamless, touch-free entry to critical areas such as operating rooms and laboratories. These doors assist in preventing the spread of contaminants, provide assistance in infection control measures, and improve patient and staff safety. The trend is expected to continue as healthcare facilities aim to increase operational efficiency and comply with strict health regulations. For instance, in June 2024, ASSA ABLOY supplied automatic door solutions to Madrid hospital in order to improve patient flow, hygiene, and sustainability. The hospital opted for SW300 swing doors and SL500 sliding doors for operating rooms and intensive care units.Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.omrglobal.com/buy-now/automatic-industrial-doors-market Additionally, the education sector is also adopting automated doors to improve safety and accessibility in schools and universities. As automated doors provide improved security options and ease of access, creating a more secure and accessible environment for students and teachers. By integration, educational institutions can control access to different facilities more effectively, facilitate mobility for individuals with disabilities, and decrease administrative workload.Therefore, the growing usage of automated doors in emerging industry verticals is likely to boost the automated industrial door market opportunities in the near future.Market Limitations and Challenges• Maintenance Difficulty: Innovative mechanisms and electrical components require frequent maintenance and technical expertise, increasing operational expenses.• Risk of Downtime during Power Outages: Failure to have backup power equipment or a manual override can lead to operational disruptions.Market Players OutlookThe major companies operating in the global automatic industrial doors market include ASSA ABLOY Group, Nabtesco Corp., Panasonic Group, Royal Boon Edam International B.V., and Horton Automatics Ltd, among others. Market players are leveraging partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisition strategies for business expansion and innovative product development to maintain their market positioning.Recent Developments• In December 2024, ASSA ABLOY-owned ALCEA introduced GATEWAY, a critical infrastructure security solution that provides real-time monitoring, remote keyless operation, and system integration. The solution was designed to extend security to industries such as telecom, energy, and transportation, meeting increased global security threats and facilitating seamless operations of infrastructure.• In September 2024, ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems collaborated with Boston Dynamics to create digital door access solutions for the Spot robot, representing a significant industry development. The integration of ASSA ABLOY's HID Signo readers and Spot's onboard digital access credentials via Bluetooth allows the robot to navigate automatically through smart doors.• In June 2024, NABCO showcased automatic door solutions at Vietbuild Hanoi 2024, including the NAX sliding hermetic door, GT8400 swing hermetic door, MD medical door, and GT-1175 breakout sliding door. NATRUS+e W image sensor received great attention for improved energy efficiency and comfort at building entrances.• In May 2024, GEZE presented fire protection and automation technology at FeuerTrutz 2024 in Nuremberg with products such as myGEZE Control, myGEZE Visu, Powerturn F/R swing door drive, and TS 5000 SoftClose door closer. The innovations focused on maximizing energy efficiency, safety, and building automation via smart networking systems.Request for Customization: https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/automatic-industrial-doors-market Some of the Key Companies in the Automatic Industrial Doors Market include-• Al BARRAK Industrial Group• Allegion plc (Stanley Access Technologies LLC)• ASSA ABLOY Group• Auto ingress indiaPvt. Ltd.• Dream Doors• DSS Automatic Doors Ltd.• Entrance Solution Ltd.• ERREKA Auto Doors & Shopfronts UK Ltd.• Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd.• GEZE India Private Ltd.• Gilgen Door Systems AG• GRUPSA Door Systems• Horton Automatics Ltd.• KBB Automatic Door Group• LANDERT Group AG (Tormax)• Nabtesco Corp.• Ningboownic Technology Co. ltd.• Panasonic Group• PORTALP FRANCE SAS• Royal Boon Edam International B.V.• Rubek Industries• Shanghai PAD Automatic Doors Technology Co., Ltd.Automatic Industrial Doors Market Segmentation AnalysisGlobal Automatic Industrial Doors Market by Type• Sliding Doors• Swinging Doors• Folding Doors• Others (Overhead Sectional Doors, High-Speed Doors)Global Automatic Industrial Doors Market by Industry Vertical• Chemicals• Pharmaceuticals• Food & Beverages• Automotive• OthersRegional Analysis• North Americao United Stateso Canada• Europeo UKo Germanyo Italyo Spaino Franceo Rest of Europe• Asia-Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao ASEAN Economies (Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Other)o Australia and New Zealando Rest of Asia-Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Latin Americao Middle East and AfricaInquiry Before Buying: https://www.omrglobal.com/inquiry-before-buying/automatic-industrial-doors-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.