Chronic Pain and Digital Health Drive Pain Management Devices Market, Set for 7.2% CAGR Growth Through 2035

Pain Management Devices Market

Global health systems shift focus to long-term pain management, placing Pain Management Devices Market at the core of this transition.

CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pain management devices market was valued at $7252.8 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2025-2035). The rise in incidence of chronic pain disorders globally, increasing geriatric population, preference for home care, positive reimbursement environment to enhance the availability of pain management devices, and growth in technology and new product launches by prominent players are expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.The growing incidence of lifestyle diseases, including diabetes and obesity, has increased demand for muscle and nerve stimulators. Increasing incidence of hypertension or trauma is another important factor likely to drive the market growth. Hypertension increases the risk of chronic diseases by a large margin, including brain aneurysms. According to the WHO report of 2024, close to 1 out of every 3 adults across the globe suffers from hypertension, with a slightly higher occurrence in men than women below the age of 50. After 50 years of age, the occurrence increases to close to 49%, indicating close to 1 out of every 2 people are impacted, with men and women showing nearly the same rates of hypertension.

Regional Outlook
North America holds the largest share
North American pain management devices market is growing due to several factors like the availability of encouraging reimbursement choices, higher awareness among people about new pain management device technologies, supportive government policies and programs as well as higher affordability and per capita healthcare spending, and numerous other global major players like Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Company. They possess strong research settings, which lead to ongoing innovation in pain management products. This emphasis on R&D leads to a broad portfolio of efficient devices that appeal to healthcare professionals and patients. Moreover, they also enjoy well-developed health systems with good access to advanced medical technologies. This setup enables the timely availability and uptake of new pain management devices. Besides, an ageing population in these countries is also expected to have higher rates of chronic pain conditions, compelling the market to seek pain management solutions. This trend will create a steady market for pain management devices. All these factors are boosting the growing demand for pain management devices in the North America region.Market Limitations and Challenges• Invasive procedures pose risks: Many pain relief devices, such as implanted stimulators or infusion pumps, require surgical implantation, which carries risks of infection, nerve damage, or device malfunction. These safety concerns may deter some patients and physicians from opting for such treatments.• Stringent regulatory approvals: The pain management device market is under severe regulatory oversight across several regions, with long approval procedures that can delay product launch. Companies also have to strictly comply with clinical performance and post-market surveillance requirements.• Shortage of Qualified Professionals: There is a lack of trained pain specialists and healthcare professionals, particularly in low- and middle-income nations. This creates constraints for the implementation of technologically developed pain management solutions, mainly in underserved and rural areas.Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.omrglobal.com/buy-now/pain-management-devices-market Market Players OutlookThe key players in the global pain management devices market are Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, NEVRO Corp., and Pfizer Inc., among others. Several players are utilizing partnership, collaboration, merger, and acquisition tactics for business growth and innovative product offerings to retain their market status.Recent Developments• In September 2024, Zynex Inc., a leading medical technology company developing non-invasive pain management and rehabilitation devices, disclosed that it had obtained FDA clearance for its new TensWave device.• In September 2024, Nevro Corp., a global medical device company that delivers comprehensive, innovative solutions for chronic pain management, announced that it had been approved by the FDA and initiated a confined market launch of HFX iQ with HFX AdaptivAI, a custom, adaptive pain management platform powering the HFX iQ spinal cord stimulation system.• In April 2024, Medtronic plc, a global leader in healthcare technology, stated that the Inceptiv closed-loop rechargeable Spinal Cord Stimulator (SCS) received U.S. FDA approval for the treatment of chronic pain.• In January 2024, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared positive results from its Phase 3 development program for the selective NaV1.8 blocker, VX-548, in acute moderate-to-severe pain. Some of the Key Companies in the Pain Management Devices Market Include-
• Abbott Laboratories
• B. Braun Melsungen AG
• Baxter International Inc.
• Becton, Dickinson, and Co.
• Bio Electronic Corp.
• Boston Scientific Corp.
• Codman & Shurtleff, Inc.
• DJO Global LLC
• Halyard Health Inc. (Avanos Corp.)
• ICU Medical
• Medtronic PLC
• NEVRO Corp.
• Pain Management Technologies Inc. (MeyerDC).
• Pfizer Inc.
• Smiths Medical, Inc.
• St. Jude Medical, Inc.
• Stryker Corp. Pain Management Devices Market Segmentation Analysis

Global Pain Management Devices Market by Application
• Cancer Pain
• Neuropathic Pain
• Musculoskeletal Pain
• Facial and Migraine Pain
• Others (Trauma)

Global Pain Management Devices Market by Device Type
• Neurostimulators Devices
• Spinal cord stimulators
• Sacral nerve stimulators
• Deep brain stimulators
• TENS
• Analgesic Infusion Pumps
• Ablation Devices
• Radiofrequency ablation devices
• Cryoablation devices

Regional Analysis
• North America
o United States
o Canada
• Europe
o UK
o Germany
o Italy
o Spain
o France
o Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o South Korea
o ASEAN Economies (Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Other)
o Australia and New Zealand
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Latin America
o Middle East and Africa

