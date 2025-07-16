Mirava Launches Innovative Regional Pricing Platform to Accelerate Global Mobile App Revenue Growth

Mirava helps mobile apps grow revenue with smarter, region-based pricing—early users unlocked up to 35% more revenue after the alpha launch.

AMSTERDAM, NOORD-HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mirava, a leading mobile app pricing optimisation platform founded by growth strategist and serial entrepreneur Demian Voorhagen, officially launches its intelligent regional pricing tool designed specifically for mobile apps. Early adopters have already experienced revenue growth of up to 35% within the first month, demonstrating the powerful impact of smarter, region-based pricing.Mobile app developers frequently rely on default global pricing from app stores like Apple and Google, or through payment processors like PayPal, Braintree or Adyen, inadvertently limiting their revenue potential. These one-size-fits-all pricing strategies often result in apps being too expensive in emerging markets and undervalued in developed economies, leading to lost revenue opportunities.Mirava addresses this challenge by providing automatic price recommendations based on local purchasing power across over 175 countries. The intuitive platform makes it simple to synchronise price updates across iOS, Android, and other payment providers—without spreadsheets, manual uploads, or guesswork. Prices are only updated after explicit user consent, ensuring full control for companies over their mobile apps' pricing strategies."Mirava’s goal is straightforward: to optimise pricing and significantly boost global revenue, enabling mobile apps to grow faster," said Demian Voorhagen, CEO & Founder of Mirava. "We created Mirava to solve the common, critical issue that app developers face globally—effectively monetising their products in diverse international markets. This is an underserved market, and many companies leave money on the table."Key Features:- Automated price recommendation engine based on economic power, such as the local purchasing power parity (PPP)- Quick and easy synchronization across payment platforms (iOS, Android, Stripe)- Simple user interface for stress-free price updatesMirava is currently pursuing strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as RevenueCat, Adapty, Chargebee, and AppMasters, and open to further collaboration opportunities.Early user results indicate significant improvements in conversion rates, particularly in Southeast Asia, increased monetization in Latin America, and reduced churn rates globally, driven by optimised pricing aligned with local user expectations.As mobile applications expand internationally, Mirava offers app developers a strategic advantage through regional pricing optimization—an essential growth lever in the competitive global app market. The company is also enhancing its collaboration with agencies that support mobile apps to increase impact and foster partnerships.Mirava is now available for mobile apps worldwide. Interested companies or developers, and potential partners, are encouraged to visit www.mirava.io for a demo and additional information.For more details, partnership opportunities, or media inquiries, please contact:Demian VoorhagenEmail: contact@mirava.ioWebsite: www.mirava.io About MiravaMirava is a pricing optimisation platform empowering mobile app teams to increase international revenue through smart, country-specific pricing strategies. Founded by entrepreneur and growth expert Demian Voorhagen, Mirava simplifies and optimises global pricing for mobile apps, enabling developers to effortlessly scale and monetise effectively worldwide.

