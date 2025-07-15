Raine & Horne Lower North Shore Opens Northbridge Office, Strengthening Presence in Sydney's Prestige Property Market

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raine & Horne Lower North Shore has officially expanded its Sydney footprint with the launch of a new office in Northbridge, reinforcing the company's reach in the city's upper North Shore and aligning with growing demand in the prestige property segment. Raine & Horne Lower North Shore now has four offices in Lane Cove, Willoughby, Mosman, and now Northbridge. It continues to attract top-tier talent—most recently welcoming Maggie Mackenzie and Justin Ferguson to its award-winning team.

The new office, Raine & Horne Northbridge, will be led by a team of experienced professionals, including Founder and Selling Principal Stuart Bourne. Their combined industry knowledge, along with the support of a full-service team, positions the office to meet the evolving needs of buyers, sellers, and investors in the area.

Northbridge and surrounding suburbs continue to attract high-end buyers and downsizers seeking well-located homes in established communities. With a local team now in place, Raine & Horne Northbridge will offer market-specific insights on pricing, demand trends, and local dynamics.

Each Raine & Horne office operates independently while drawing on the resources of the national network. This includes access to marketing innovations, data-backed platforms, and inter-office referral systems that support informed property decisions.

The company's expansion into Northbridge follows a broader strategy focused on growth in key metropolitan and lifestyle markets. According to Stuart Bourne, the office launch reflects confidence in the suburb's long-term appeal and underscores continued investment in on-the-ground expertise.

"Northbridge holds a strong position in Sydney's residential landscape, and establishing a local team here allows us to provide a more focused service," said Bourne.

As with all Raine & Horne offices, the Northbridge team will support clients across sales, leasing, and property management, maintaining the firm's commitment to integrity, transparency, and community engagement.

Raine & Horne is an Australian-owned real estate network established in 1883. With over 300 offices across the country, it provides residential, commercial, and rural property services. Known for its long-standing history and continued innovation, Raine & Horne remains a leader in the Australian property industry.

