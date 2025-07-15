Mobility City of Boca Raton Delivers Fast, Reliable Mobility Equipment Repairs to Palm Beach County Veterans

Mobility City is the premier provider of mobility equipment repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons. Storefront Mobility City of Boca Raton located at 1200 Yamato Rd, Suite A9, Boca Raton FL 33431, TEL (561)300-4100 Mobility City Technicians arrive in branded vans for repairs and deliveries

Location Manager Kris Arnett and his technician team provide mobility equipment repair service to Veterans in nearby communities

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City of Boca Raton Fl , has become a contracted vendor of the Veterans Administration for repair services. Serving Veterans across South Palm Beach County and Broward County with timely repairs and maintenance for mobility and accessibility equipment, this location holds Subcontractor Accreditation with Exemplary Status from The Compliance Team, Inc. All technicians are Office of the Inspector General (OIG)-cleared for added security. This achievement opens the door for Veterans to our quick and certified repair services which help Veterans stay mobile, independent, and safe.“Veterans deserve respectful, attentive service, especially when it comes to equipment they rely on every day,” said Kris Arnett, Manager, Mobility City of Boca Raton. "My team of technicians at Mobility City provide mobility equipment repair services and, delivery, setup, and use instructions ensuring Veterans’ needs are met promptly.Mobility City aims to provide a smooth, stress-free experience for Veterans • Fast service keeps Veterans mobile and independent.• Quotes arrive in just 48 hours, repairs follow in under 5 days.• We come to you: in-home battery service, equipment delivery, and setup.• Our rates are upfront and fair—no surprises.• Work is always performed by Mobility City’s own certified technicians.• Every repair includes a 30-day warranty.• Our training from leading manufacturers guarantees expertise.• Accredited and compliant for safety and quality.• We service everything from walkers to electric wheelchairs to stair liftsAbout Mobility City of Palm Beach Gardens FLMobility City of Boca Raton FL, managed by Kris Arnett , helps people in the community with mobility challenges through repair services to improve quality of life, focusing on restoring freedom and independence. Located at 1200 Yamato Rd, STE A9, Boca Raton FL, this location services the West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System, which is part of the VA Sunshine Healthcare Network (VISN 08). Repair services are offered to the Thomas P. Corey VA Medical Center which cares for South Florida Veterans.As part of the leading national network providing repair service for mobility and accessibility equipment, Mobility City locations proudly support of Veterans and VA Facilities across the nation with a clear mission: to minimize equipment downtime and help Veterans maintain their independence

Mobility City Services Reviewed in 30 Seconds

