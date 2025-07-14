Summary

Company Announcement Date: July 14, 2025 FDA Publish Date: July 14, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Salmonella Company Name: World Market Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Spread Pistachio Cacao Cream with Kadayif

Company Announcement

Alameda, CA, July 14, 2025 – World Market is recalling EMEK SPREAD PISTACHIO CACAO CREAM WITH KADAYIF, 9.7oz, Best Before: April 01, 2027, Batch Number: 250401 due to a potential contamination of Salmonella.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The firm initiated the recall after samples of the product were tested by the FDA and the products tested positive for Salmonella.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

See attached photos for ease of identifying the product. Products affected are:

PRODUCT SIZE LOT/MFG CODES UPC USE BY DATE Emek Spread Pistachio Cacao

Cream with Kadayif 9.7 oz BATCH NO: 250401 8 69652 10130 1 BEST BEFORE

APRIL 01 2027

The products were distributed between June 11 to July 9, 2025. The product is packaged in clear glass jar with the date code etched on the top of the lid. The product is sold primarily in World Market retail stores located in the States of: AL, AZ, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, NC, NE, NH, NJ, OH, OK, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, VA, WA & WI.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product. Consumers with questions may contact Customer Service at 877.967.5362 Sunday – Saturday 7:00 am – 12:00 am EST.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.