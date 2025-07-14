Wildlife Drive closed to vehicles at Roseau River Wildlife Management Area (published July 14, 2025)

The 27-mile Wildlife Drive within the Roseau River Wildlife Management Area will not open as planned this July. The opening has been canceled due to the discovery of damages to a key dike on the route. The Wildlife Drive is closed to vehicles, but bicycle and foot traffic is welcome and encouraged.

The self-guided Wildlife Drive traverses wetland, woodland, brushland, grassland and farmland habitats, providing visitors ample opportunity for wildlife viewing at the Roseau River WMA, located 20 miles northwest of Roseau.

Updates about reopening the Wildlife Drive will be available on the Roseau River WMA webpage (mndnr.gov/wmas/detail_report.html?id=wma0900600), emailing [email protected], calling 218-452-7610, or stopping by the Roseau River WMA office, 27952 400th St., Roseau, MN 56751. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.