Mobility City of Hilton Head Keeps South Carolina Veterans on the Move with Fast Equipment Repairs

Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons. Mobility City of Hilton Head, 97 Towne Drive, Bluffton, SC 29910 Mobility City repair technicians make house calls in a van equipped as a 'workshop on wheels'. Mobility City of Hilton Head owners have been serving the mobility impaired of over four years.

Owners Don & Charlie Guilbert of Mobility City of Hilton Head, offers mobility equipment repairs, delivery and installation for veterans in their region

HILTON HEAD, SC, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City of Hilton Head SC , part of the national Mobility City network, proudly serves Veterans across the Lowcountry and the VA Southeast Network (VISN 7) by providing fast, dependable mobility equipment repairs for wheelchairs, scooters, and other essential devices.Located at 97 Towne Drive, Bluffton, SC 29910, Mobility City of Hilton Head assists Veterans, seniors, and individuals with disabilities throughout Hilton Head, Bluffton, Beaufort, and surrounding communities. The franchise is dedicated to ensuring local Veterans maintain their independence and quality of life through timely service and expert repairs.“Veterans in the Lowcountry deserve reliable support for the mobility equipment they rely on every day,” said Charlie Guilbert, owner of Mobility City of Hilton Head. “It’s our honor to work with the Beaufort VA Outpatient Clinic, the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System, and local Veteran organizations to help those who served stay mobile and independent.”Mobility City of Hilton Head offers repair services to regional VA facilities and community partners to make mobility equipment repairs accessible for Veterans throughout the region. The location holds Subcontractor Accreditation with Exemplary Status from The Compliance Team, Inc. All technicians are Office of the Inspector General (OIG)-cleared for added security. This achievement opens the door for Veterans to certified repair services that help them stay mobile, independent, and safe.On-site and in-home repair services for power chairs, mobility scooters, lift chairs, hospital beds, stair lifts, ramps, and vehicle lifts.Skilled Technicians, No Middleman — All work is performed directly by certified Mobility City technicians—no third-party involved.Transparent Pricing — Contracted labor rate card, a 5% discount on new original parts, and no hidden costs.Warranty & Peace of Mind — Every repair is backed by a 30-day warranty, giving Veterans the confidence they deserve.About Mobility City of Hilton Head, SCMobility City of Hilton Head, owned by Don and Charlie Guilbert , is part of the nationwide Mobility City Holdings network, with more than 50 locations dedicated to mobility equipment repair, rental, and sales. From same-day service calls to preventative maintenance programs, Mobility City is committed to improving quality of life for people living with mobility challenges.Veterans and their families in the Hilton Head area can call 843-949-3115 to schedule a service appointment or learn more about Mobility City’s full range of mobility solutions.

Mobility City Services Reviewed in 30 Seconds

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.