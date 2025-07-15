Mobility City of Savannah Now Provides Georgia Veterans Prompt Electric Wheelchair and Mobility Equipment Repairs

Mobility City is the premier provider of mobility equipment repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons. Storefront Mobility City of Savannah located at 8108 Abercorn Street, Suite 620, Savannah, GA 31406, TEL 912-349-3777 Mobility City repair technicians make house calls in a van equipped as a 'workshop on wheels'. Mobility City Savanah owners have been serving the mobility impaired of over four years.

Owners Don and Charlie Guilbert of Mobility City of Savanah Keeps Georgia Veterans on the Move with Expert Mobility Equipment Repairs

SAVANAH, GA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City of Savannah GA , part of the national Mobility City network, proudly serves Veterans across Coastal Georgia and the VA Southeast Network (VISN 7) by providing fast, dependable mobility equipment repairs for wheelchairs, scooters, and other essential mobility equipment.Located at 8408 Abercorn Street, Suite A, Savannah, GA 31406, Mobility City of Savannah helps Veterans, seniors, and individuals with disabilities throughout the Savannah metro area and surrounding communities. The franchise is dedicated to ensuring local Veterans maintain their independence and quality of life through timely service and expert care.“Veterans in Coastal Georgia deserve reliable support for the mobility equipment that’s vital to their daily lives,” said Charlie Guilbert, owner of Mobility City of Savannah. “It’s our honor to work with the Savannah VA Clinic, the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System, and local Veteran organizations to keep those who served moving safely and confidently.”Mobility City of Savannah offers its services to regional VA facilities and community partners to make repairs and maintenance accessible to Veterans throughout the area. The location holds Subcontractor Accreditation with Exemplary Status from The Compliance Team, Inc. All technicians are Office of the Inspector General (OIG)-cleared for added security. This achievement opens the door for Veterans to certified repair services which help them stay mobile, independent, and safe.On-site and in-home repair services for power chairs, mobility scooters, lift chairs, hospital beds, stair lifts, ramps, and vehicle lifts.Skilled Technicians, No Middleman — All work is performed directly by certified Mobility City technicians—no third-party involved.Transparent Pricing — Contracted labor rate card, a 5% discount on new original parts, and no hidden costs.Warranty & Peace of Mind — Every repair is backed by a 30-day warranty, giving Veterans the confidence they deserve.About Mobility City of Savannah, GAMobility City of Savannah, owned by Don and Charlie Guilbert , delivers dedicated mobility equipment repair, rental, sales,. As part of the leading national network providing repair service for mobility and accessibility equipment, over 50 Mobility City locations proudly supports Veterans and VA Facilities across the nation with a clear mission: to minimize equipment downtime and help Veterans maintain their independence.e todayVeterans and their families in the Savannah area can call (912) 662-8508 to schedule a service appointment or to learn more about Mobility City’s full range of mobility solutions.

Mobility City Services Reviewed in 30 Seconds

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.