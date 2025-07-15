HashJ Introduces New Cloud Mining Model for SOL and XRP Network Participation

NORFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MGPD Finance Limited, operating as hashj cloud mining , has announced the launch of a new infrastructure solution—Turbo-Yield Dual-Engine Cloud Lane—designed to facilitate efficient participation in the Solana and XRP networks through cloud-based hashing and staking infrastructure.This development follows recent projections from independent research firms suggesting notable price targets for both SOL and XRP by year-end. According to aggregated forecasts from CryptoVision, BlockSignals, and Galaxy Charts, SOL is anticipated to range between $200–$220, while XRP is forecasted at $1.50–$1.80. These projections have coincided with a marked rise in search interest, with “Solana price prediction” and “XRP yield” queries increasing by 260% and 190%, respectively, over the past 90 days (Google Trends, June 2025).Technical Overview:The Turbo-Yield Dual-Engine Cloud Lane model leverages an AI-powered scheduler to dynamically allocate hash power across select high-yield Solana validators and XRP consensus nodes. The system architecture is built on a renewable-energy foundation utilizing hydroelectric and solar-powered data centers. This design supports 24-hour reward cycles and aligns with ESG-focused operational standards.Key Infrastructure Components:1. AI Dual-Engine Scheduler - Routes computing power based on real-time yield performance metrics.2. Renewable Backbone - Utilizes hydro and solar sources, reducing carbon output by up to 80%.3. T+0 Daily Settlements - Offers daily liquidity on staking and mining proceeds.4. Integrated DeFi Utility - Option to convert earned assets into stablecoins and allocate to external liquidity programs.User Access and Roadmap:The system is currently accessible in 96 countries, with over 9.3 million active participants and 8,000+ TH/s in aggregated hash capacity. hashj cloud mining reports a 99.99% uptime across global data centers and is planning additional product rollouts in Q4 2025, including a Solana liquid staking vault and XRP-based payment gateway integration.About MGPD Finance Limited:MGPD Finance Limited, operating as hashj cloud mining, provides cloud-based infrastructure services for blockchain network participation. Operating under the hashj cloud mining brand, the firm combines AI automation with renewable-energy-powered data centers to deliver accessible computing services for distributed ledger ecosystems, including those of SOL, XRP, BTC, ETH, and others.For more information, visit: https://www.hashj.com Company registration info: https://hashj.com/index/index/about.html

