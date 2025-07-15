XNET Mobile Announces Wi-Fi Roaming Agreement with AT&T

XNET Announces Wi-Fi Roaming Agreement with AT&T

AT&T customers gain access to XNET’s growing network of over 1,800 commercial, business, and public locations, all powered by Passpoint-certified technology.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In April of this year, XNET Mobile officially announced a Wi-Fi roaming agreement with AT&T, marking a major step forward in the integration of decentralized neutral-host infrastructure into national carrier networks. The agreement enables seamless roaming for AT&T customers at XNET-deployed venues, including cafes, bars, restaurants, gyms, event spaces, and other high-density public locations across the U.S.“XNET’s growing Passpoint footprint enables us to connect millions of customers in more places than ever, simplifying high-speed access for calls, texts, and streaming,” said JR Wilson, Vice President of Tower Strategy and Roaming at AT&T. “This expansion aligns with AT&T’s strategic network management initiatives to meet the surging demand for mobile data.”“We’re excited to welcome AT&T as a key roaming collaborator and are committed to working on the deployment of the latest Passpoint-certified Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity in places where AT&T customers will benefit most,” said XNET CEO Rich DeVaul. “This ensures that millions of AT&T subscribers enjoy fast and reliable XNET Wi-Fi in shopping malls, cafes, restaurants, gyms and many other public and commercial venues”. Passpoint, developed by the Wi-Fi Alliance in collaboration with the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), supports automatic, secure, and encrypted Wi-Fi access across trusted networks. With growing demand for mobile data and continued expansion of 5G traffic, seamless Wi-Fi offload has become an essential layer of modern carrier strategy—particularly in high-density indoor environments.AT&T, a WBA Board Member, has been a leader in shaping the evolution of carrier-grade Wi-Fi, including trials and deployments of Passpoint and other next-generation technologies. The agreement with XNET brings together a Tier-1 MNO and a decentralized infrastructure network aligned on a common goal: to improve subscriber experience by expanding high-quality, secure offload options in public and commercial environments.XNET, also a WBA member, has deployed its network using a neutral-host architecture designed to meet the roaming, RF, and performance requirements of major carriers. Its focus on Passpoint-certified Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7 deployments enables robust bandwidth, reduced latency, and high-capacity performance suited to carrier traffic.The companies are also jointly focused on increasing Wi-Fi 7 availability in the second half of 2025. At the Wireless Global Congress in Dallas, AT&T expressed direct interest in acquiring as much Wi-Fi 7 capacity as can be made available. This aligns with broader industry momentum toward next-generation Wi-Fi solutions that support mobile data offload and consistent indoor coverage.This agreement is not only about expanding access, it also reflects long-term priorities across the broader telecommunications sector. As mobile applications increasingly rely on high-throughput, low-latency connectivity for use cases like AR, real-time streaming, and enterprise tools, neutral-host networks are emerging as a critical layer in the wireless infrastructure stack. XNET’s continued deployment of enterprise-grade technologies in high-density venues is intended to meet these future demands in close coordination with AT&T and future roaming collaborators.About AT&TAT&T connects families, friends, and communities every day through groundbreaking innovation. From the first phone call over 140 years ago to today’s mobile video streaming, we’re proud to deliver the nation’s best network, as recognized by America’s largest independent test. We’re building FirstNet for first responders, pioneering next-gen 5G, and offering entertainment people love through DIRECTV and DIRECTV NOW. Our secure, smart solutions empower over 3 million businesses worldwide, including nearly all Fortune 1000 companies. Globally, our employees’ commitment to service strengthens the communities we serve.AT&T Communications is a division of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T). Visit att.com/CommunicationsNews for more.© 2025 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo, and other marks are trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.About XNETXNET Mobile is innovating at the forefront of decentralized neutral-host networks, driving the future of mobile connectivity by incentivizing commercial venues to host Passpoint-certified Wi-Fi coverage for mobile carriers.© 2025 XNET INC. All rights reserved. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners

