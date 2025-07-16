Keen Wealth Advisors Named One of USA Today’s Best Financial Advisory Firms of 2025

Keen Wealth Advisors ranks among USA Today's Best Financial Advisory Firms of 2025, reflecting their client trust and commitment to retirement planning.

We’re honored to be listed among the top advisory firms in the U.S. and remain focused on helping individuals and families plan for a confident and successful retirement.” — Bill Keen, Founder and CEO

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keen Wealth Advisors, a fiduciary financial planning and wealth management firm based in Overland Park, Kansas, has been named to USA Today’s 2025 list of Best Financial Advisory Firms.This prestigious ranking, developed by USA Today in partnership with research firm Statista, highlights top-performing registered investment advisory (RIA) firms across the country. Firms were evaluated based on peer and client recommendations, as well as sustained growth in assets under management (AUM).“This national recognition is a reflection of the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our entire team,” said Bill Keen, Founder and CEO of Keen Wealth Advisors. “We’re honored to be listed among the top advisory firms in the U.S. and remain focused on helping individuals and families plan for a confident and successful retirement.”With deep roots in the Kansas City community, Keen Wealth Advisors is known for its personalized, fiduciary-based approach to financial planning, retirement strategies , investment management, and wealth preservation. The firm offers both in-person and virtual planning services, helping clients throughout the Greater Kansas City area and across the country navigate complex financial transitions with clarity and confidence.The firm has also been recognized locally for its commitment to client education and community involvement, including its support of charitable organizations throughout the metro area.To schedule a consultation with a Kansas City-area retirement advisor or to learn more about Keen Wealth Advisors’ comprehensive planning services, visit www.keenwealthadvisors.com or call 913-624-1841.About Keen Wealth AdvisorsKeen Wealth Advisors is a fee-only registered investment advisory firm dedicated to helping clients achieve long-term financial independence through personalized, goal-driven planning. Based in Overland Park, Kansas, the firm delivers clear, precise, and conscientious guidance in retirement planning and investment management to clients locally and nationwide.USA TODAY’s Best Financial Advisory Firms 2025 was published on April 23, 2025, and is a ranking of registered investment advisory firms prepared by USA Today and Statista, Inc. The ranking is based on recommendations by financial advisors, clients and industry experts and a firm’s development of Assets Under Management (AUM). Recommendations were collected via an independent survey among over 30,000 individuals, and self-recommendations were prohibited. AUM development was analyzed both in the short-and long-term using publicly available data from the SEC IAPD regulatory database. Short-term AUM development was calculated over a twelve-month period from January 2024 to January 2025, while long-term development spanned a five-year period from 2020 to 2025. The 500 RIA firms with the highest score were awarded as USA TODAY’s Best Financial Advisory Firms. Organizations do not pay for, or need to apply, to appear on this list. Keen Wealth Advisors paid a license fee to USA TODAY to publicize the ranking. For information on the methodology used, click here: USA-TODAYs-Best-Financial-Advisory-Firms-US_Methodology-2025.pdf

