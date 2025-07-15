Louisiana Joins Interstate Dental & Dental Hygiene Licensure Compact

First state adopts dental licensure reform, enshrining high standards for patient care

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Louisiana has become the first state to join the Interstate Dental & Dental Hygiene Licensure (IDDHL) Compact. HB543, sponsored by Representative Wayne McMahen, is now law after it passed the legislature with no opposition. The IDDHL Compact, developed by the American Association of Dental Boards, aims to streamline the licensing process for dentists and dental hygienists who want to practice in multiple states. This compact offers a voluntary, expedited pathway to licensure for qualified dental professionals while maintaining high standards of patient safety and care.“The Compact facilitates a more efficient licensure process allowing practitioners to begin working in new states more quickly after meeting eligibility requirements,” said Representative Wayne McMahen during the House Committee on House and Governmental Affairs hearing on May 7, 2025. “Joining the Compact could significantly benefit Louisiana by expanding the dental workforce, improving access to care, and streamlining licensure process for dental professionals.”The IDDHL Compact, modeled after the medical licensure compact, preserves state authority over dental licensing while simplifying the process for qualified professionals to practice across state lines. It requires graduates from Commission on Dental Accreditation (CODA)-approved schools to pass the American Board of Dental Examiners (ADEX) licensure exam or have five years of practice after passing a regional licensing examination."This is a great step forward for dental care in Louisiana and the U.S., marking a significant milestone in dental care accessibility and professional mobility," said Dr. Art Jee, President of the AADB's Board of Directors. "Louisiana's adoption of the compact creates new opportunities for dental professionals to serve communities across state lines."Key benefits of the compact include:● Expedited licensure process for qualified dental professionals● Enhanced professional mobility for dentists and dental hygienists● Maintained high standards of patient safety through uniform competency requirements● Cost-effective implementation for participating statesThe compact will also provide access to an AADB Licensure Repository, a centralized portal for verifying licensure documents and sharing disciplinary information among member states."By joining the IDDHL Compact, Louisiana demonstrates its commitment to meeting the needs of providers while protecting public health," added Dr. Jee. "We anticipate other states will follow Louisiana's lead, creating a nationwide network that benefits both dental professionals and patients."The IDDHL Compact has been introduced in a total of nine states so far. It is actively being considered by legislatures in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania. The IDDHL Compact was also passed by the Oklahoma House of Representatives and both chambers of the Mississippi Legislature while making progress in other states where it has been introduced.For more information about the Interstate Dental & Dental Hygiene Licensure Compact, visit aadbcompact.org.

