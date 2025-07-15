Woman Entrepreneur Brings Kitchen Guard to the Palmetto State

“Many restaurant owners don’t realize the risks that come with non-compliance,” said Krige. “Part of my mission is to change that, offering free fire safety inspections and professional services that protect businesses, staff, and customers.” Krige plans to focus on educating local restaurant owners about the importance of NFPA 96 compliance — the national standard for ventilation control and fire protection of commercial cooking operations. At the heart of Krige’s business plan is a dedication to creating meaningful job opportunities. She aims to build a diverse team that includes military veterans and hardworking individuals eager to learn new skills.

Michelle Krige launches a woman-owned business focused on kitchen fire safety, job creation, and community impact

I wanted to invest in something that combined purpose and opportunity — a business that makes a difference and allows me to build a future as a woman entrepreneur in a new country.” — Michelle Krige, Owner of Kitchen Guard, Greenville, SC & Asheville, NC

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kitchen Guard, a leading provider of commercial kitchen exhaust cleaning and fire safety solutions, proudly announces the launch of its newest franchise in Greenville, SC and Asheville, NC under the ownership of Michelle Krige. As a first-time business owner, immigrant, and determined woman entrepreneur, Krige is charting a bold new path in fire safety services while creating jobs and promoting kitchen safety across the Upstate region.

After more than 20 years in the mining industry, Krige decided to embrace entrepreneurship after earning her U.S. green card. Following careful consultation with franchise experts, she chose Kitchen Guard for its strong business model, community-focused mission, and opportunity to lead as a woman in a traditionally male-dominated industry.

“I wanted to invest in something that combined purpose and opportunity — a business that makes a difference and allows me to build a future as a woman entrepreneur in a new country,” said Krige. “Kitchen Guard is the right fit, and I’m excited to grow this business and make a positive impact in Greenville and beyond.”



Raising the Bar for Kitchen Fire Safety

Krige plans to focus on educating local restaurant owners about the importance of NFPA 96 compliance — the national standard for ventilation control and fire protection of commercial cooking operations. While The Carolinas does not currently enforce NFPA 96 as a legal requirement, Krige is passionate about raising awareness and advocating for stronger safety standards.

“Many restaurant owners don’t realize the risks that come with non-compliance,” said Krige. “Part of my mission is to change that, offering free fire safety inspections and professional services that protect businesses, staff, and customers.”

A Commitment to Job Creation and Inclusion

At the heart of Krige’s business plan is a dedication to creating meaningful job opportunities. She aims to build a diverse team that includes military veterans and hardworking individuals eager to learn new skills — particularly for overnight shifts that are essential in this industry. With a goal of serving 97 restaurants by year’s end, Krige envisions multiple service teams supported by experienced leadership and hands-on training.

“This is more than a cleaning service - it’s a platform for opportunity,” said Krige. “I want to build a company where hard work is recognized and people can grow.”

A Newcomer with a Vision for Community Impact

As she settles into Greenville, Krige is already looking for ways to contribute beyond her business. She plans to engage with neighboring Asheville’s recovery efforts following recent hurricane damage and is exploring ways Kitchen Guard can support local businesses as they rebuild.

Krige’s journey from the mining sector to a woman-owned fire safety franchise highlights the power of determination, resilience, and vision. Her Kitchen Guard franchise represents not just a business, but a commitment to safety, inclusion, and community growth.

For more information about Kitchen Guard of Greenville/Asheville or to schedule a free fire safety inspection, please contact Michelle Krige at 864.924.9787 or by email at mkrige@kitchenguard.com.

About Kitchen Guard

Kitchen Guard, part of the B2B family of franchises at EverSmith Brands, offers comprehensive kitchen exhaust cleaning services to commercial kitchens nationwide. The company specializes in providing high quality, professional entire-system hood cleaning as well as hassle-free filter exchange and fan maintenance programs in its mission for cleaner, safer kitchens nationwide. The franchise eclipsed 101 franchised territories awarded in only 14 months, starting in April 2024. For more information about Kitchen Guard, please visit KitchenGuard.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.