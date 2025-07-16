Greaseproof Paper Market to Grow USD 2.9 Billion by 2035, at a 5.5% CAGR

Greaseproof Paper Market

Analysis of Greaseproof Paper Market Covering 30+ Countries Including Analysis of US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Nordics, GCC countries, Japan, Korea

MD, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global greaseproof paper market is expected to increase from USD 1.7 billion in 2025 to USD 2.9 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period,. The increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions, driven by growing environmental consciousness and stringent regulations on single-use plastics, is a key factor propelling market growth. Greaseproof paper, known for its resistance to oil and grease, is widely used in food packaging, baking, and wrapping applications, making it an essential component in the food and beverage industry.The rising popularity of convenience foods and the expansion of the food service sector, particularly in urban areas, have significantly boosted the demand for greaseproof paper. This trend is especially prominent in regions with robust food and beverage industries, such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, where fast-food chains, bakeries, and ready-to-eat meal providers rely heavily on greaseproof paper for packaging and presentation. Additionally, the shift toward sustainable packaging materials, driven by consumer preferences for biodegradable and recyclable products, has further accelerated market growth. Innovations in greaseproof paper production, such as the development of compostable and non-toxic coatings, are also contributing to its widespread adoption.Greaseproof paper finds extensive applications across various industries, including food packaging, baking, and industrial uses. In the food industry, it is used for wrapping sandwiches, burgers, and baked goods, ensuring food safety and maintaining product freshness. The baking industry relies on greaseproof paper for lining trays and molds, preventing sticking and ensuring easy release of baked products. Moreover, the versatility of greaseproof paper extends to non-food applications, such as in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, where it is used for packaging products requiring oil-resistant properties.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6856 "Innovations in eco-friendly coatings and sustainable production processes are pivotal for the greaseproof paper market. Manufacturers must focus on developing high-performance, recyclable, and biodegradable greaseproof papers to meet the evolving demands of environmentally conscious consumers," opines a Fact.MR analyst.Greaseproof Paper Market Insights: Key Trends and Growth:The Fact.MR report highlights steady growth in the greaseproof paper market, driven by the rising demand for sustainable packaging solutions and the expansion of the food service industry. The increasing adoption of greaseproof paper in quick-service restaurants and bakeries, coupled with advancements in manufacturing technologies, is a significant growth driver. Unbleached greaseproof paper, valued for its natural and eco-friendly properties, is gaining traction, while waxed greaseproof paper remains popular for its superior oil resistance. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the market, supported by rapid urbanization and a booming food and beverage sector. However, challenges such as fluctuating raw material prices and competition from alternative packaging materials may hinder market growth.Key Takeaways from the Market Study:* The global greaseproof paper market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2034.* Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share, accounting for 42.3% in 2024, with China leading the region at a market value of USD 320.5 million.* The European market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% through 2034, driven by stringent environmental regulations.* Based on product type, unbleached greaseproof paper holds a significant share of 48.7% in 2024 due to its eco-friendly appeal.* The food and beverage sector dominates the end-user segment, contributing 65.2% to the market share in 2024.* The market in North America, led by the United States, is valued at USD 280.4 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% through 2034.Greaseproof Paper Market Competitive Landscape:Key players in the global greaseproof paper market include Nordic Paper, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Metsä Tissue, Domtar Corporation, and Sappi Limited. These companies are focusing on sustainable production practices and product innovation to strengthen their market position. Investments in research and development are critical for developing advanced greaseproof papers with enhanced barrier properties and recyclability. Strategic collaborations with food service providers and retailers are common to expand market reach. Smaller players often leverage partnerships with industry leaders to enhance their product portfolios. The competitive landscape is shaped by innovation, regulatory compliance, and a focus on sustainability.Greaseproof Paper Market Key Companies Profiled:* Nordic Paper* Ahlstrom-Munksjö* Metsä Tissue* Domtar Corporation* Sappi Limited* Mondi Group* BillerudKorsnäs* UPM-Kymmene Corporation* DelfortgroupBrowse Full Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6856 Greaseproof Paper Industry News:* In April 2023, Nordic Paper launched a new line of compostable greaseproof paper, designed for use in sustainable food packaging, enhancing its eco-friendly product portfolio.* In August 2023, Ahlstrom-Munksjö announced a partnership with a leading fast-food chain to supply recyclable greaseproof paper for food wrapping applications.* In February 2024, Metsä Tissue introduced a high-performance greaseproof paper with improved moisture and oil resistance, targeting the premium baking industry.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global sprockets market is forecasted to increase from a valuation of US$ 4.99 billion in 2023 to US$ 9.76 billion by 2033. The hydrophobic coatings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2033 and reach a valuation of US$ 2.1 billion by 2033. The market is expected to hold a valuation of US$ 1.2 billion in 2023.

