Decorated Navy SEAL Launches Courses on Leadership, Decision-Making & Conflict Resolution

Barrett Strategic Leadership Group

Interactive Training from Barrett Strategic Leadership Group Available Statewide

In the toughest moments—on the battlefield or in the boardroom—calm, confident leadership wins. That’s what we teach.” — Command Master Chief Stephen "Scuba" Barrett (Ret.)

JONESBORO, AR, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era marked by rising workplace tension, tough decisions, and a growing demand for capable leaders, retired Navy SEAL Command Master Chief Stephen “Scuba” Barrett is equipping professionals with the tools to lead, decide, and de-escalate under pressure.

Barrett, who served 21 years in the elite Navy SEALs, founded the Barrett Strategic Leadership Group (BSLG) in 2024 to share his real-world experience with the civilian workforce, law enforcement, and veterans transitioning into new careers. His leadership programs are built around high-stakes lessons learned in the field — and adapted for today’s workplace.

Now enrolling:

• Frontline Leadership

• High-Quality Decision-Making

• Conflict Resolution & Workplace De-Escalation

All sessions are highly interactive and include a personal workbook to help participants apply insights directly to their own challenges. Courses are currently offered through the Arkansas Workforce Challenge (AWC) and at Black River Technical College (BRTC) campuses in Pocahontas and Paragould, making them accessible to qualifying individuals across the state.

Participant Feedback

“Who better to speak on leadership than a 20+ year Navy SEAL?” says Jason Whitehead, Area Manager at Highland Solutions LLC. “Stephen Barrett’s course gave me tools I wish I’d had as a young frontline leader. I’m grateful for my company sending us to this course!”

About Barrett Strategic Leadership Group (BSLG)

Based in Jonesboro, Arkansas, BSLG’s mission is to help adults unlock their potential for personal and professional advancement, with a positive, real-world impact based on strong leadership, informed decision-making, and a dedication to excellence, discipline, and trust. The Group, founded by a retired US Navy SEAL, supports entrepreneurs, leaders, and work teams across a diverse set of industries and organizations including education, healthcare, energy, financial services, manufacturing, security, and law enforcement. For more information, visit https://barrettleadership.com.

