Ciao Pittsburgh Magazine Features Local Italian-American Leader Michael Battalini

Esteemed local businessman Michael Battalini, CEO, The Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group, host of the Safe Retirement Radio Show featured in Ciao Pittsburgh.

It’s an honor to be featured in Ciao Pittsburgh. My Italian roots have shaped who I am and how I serve others. I’m proud to carry on our traditions both in business and in our community.” — Michael Battalini

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ciao Pittsburgh, the premier lifestyle publication celebrating Italian-American culture in Western Pennsylvania, has published a special feature on esteemed local businessman Michael Battalini, CEO of The Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group and host of the popular Safe Retirement Radio Show.The in-depth profile highlights Battalini’s Italian heritage, his lifelong commitment to serving the Pittsburgh community, and his leadership in retirement income planning. Known for his integrity and straightforward financial advice, Battalini has helped thousands of families prepare for a safe and confident retirement.In addition to his professional success, the article explores his dedication to preserving Italian culture through his role on the Board of Directors for the Italian Sports Hall of Fame – Pittsburgh Chapter. Battalini has been instrumental in recognizing and honoring the achievements of Italian-American athletes throughout the region.“It’s an honor to be featured in Ciao Pittsburgh,” said Battalini. “My Italian roots have shaped who I am and how I serve others. I’m proud to carry on our traditions both in business and in our community.”The article is available in the current issue of Ciao Pittsburgh and online at Michael Battalini: Guiding Pittsburghers Toward a Safe Retirement with Heart, Heritage, and Hard Work - Ciao Pittsburgh.For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Michael Battalini, please contact:

