Jay Bhaumik Supports the Mission of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County

Healthcare innovator and community advocate Dr. Jay Bhaumik lends his voice to support child-centered healing and justice initiatives in Collin County.

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jay Bhaumik , a respected healthcare executive and serial entrepreneur, has expressed his support for the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County and its ongoing efforts to provide safety, healing, and justice for children impacted by abuse and neglect.Dr. Bhaumik’s support aligns with the mission of the Children’s Advocacy Center, which follows a nationally recognized Multi-Disciplinary Team (MDT) approach. This model was first developed through the vision of former Alabama Congressman Robert E. “Bud” Cramer, Jr., who sought to eliminate the inefficiencies and trauma children often experienced in the traditional criminal justice system. By bringing together law enforcement, criminal justice professionals, Family and Protective Services, and medical and mental health providers, the MDT approach ensures that child victims receive all necessary care and support in a single, child-focused environment.Today, more than 1,000 Children’s Advocacy Centers exist across the country, including over 70 in Texas. The Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County remains a beacon of hope for children and families navigating the aftermath of abuse.“I deeply admire the tireless work of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County,” said Dr. Bhaumik. “Their comprehensive, compassionate approach to helping vulnerable children is inspiring, and I am honored to stand behind their mission.”Visionary leader Jay Bhaumik has dedicated over two decades to revolutionizing the healthcare industry. His collaborative leadership style and focus on tailored healthcare solutions have positioned him as a standout figure in the field. Before embarking on his entrepreneurial journey, Dr. Bhaumik held clinical roles at leading universities, including Yale. He holds advanced degrees in pharmacy and information systems and most recently earned his MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).###For more information about Jay Bhaumik, visit LinkedIn For more information about the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County or to learn how to get involved, please visit https://caccollincounty.org/ XXX

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.