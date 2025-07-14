NVBDC Awarded $300,000 MEDC Trusted Connector Grant to Expand Global Veteran Entrepreneur Certification and Support

Keith King, Founder & CEO, National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC

National Veteran Business Development Council Awarded $300,000 MEDC Trusted Connector Grant to Expand Global Veteran Entrepreneur Certification and Support

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) , the nation’s leading third-party authority on certification for veteran-owned businesses, is proud to announce it has been awarded a $300,000 Trusted Connector Grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC). This critical investment will allow NVBDC to expand its groundbreaking global certification and supplier diversity initiatives for veteran-owned businesses in Michigan and beyond.The MEDC Trusted Connector Grant program provides funding to community-based organizations with proven success in delivering technical assistance, mentorship, and access to capital for underrepresented entrepreneurs. NVBDC was selected as one of only 23 organizations across the state to receive this competitive grant, and one of just four with a statewide mandate.“This support from MEDC represents a significant endorsement of our mission to empower veteran-owned businesses through certification, education, and access to corporate and government contracting opportunities,” said Keith King, NVBDC Founder and CEO. “With these funds, we will scale our global certification program, expand training for exporting and importing, and help connect veteran entrepreneurs to multinational supply chains.”Since its founding in 2013, NVBDC has certified thousands of veteran-owned businesses and created a nationally recognized standard for service-disabled and veteran-owned business inclusion in procurement. The new funding will support:Expansion of NVBDC’s international certification efforts, helping Michigan-based veteran-owned businesses participate in global trade.Training and technical assistance for NVBDC-certified businesses to integrate into Fortune 500 and multinational supplier diversity programs.Enhanced outreach and certification access for expatriate veterans and veteran entrepreneurs operating across borders.“Michigan is committed to ensuring that all entrepreneurs—including our veterans—have the support they need to succeed,” said Senator Sharon MacDonell (D-Troy). “I’m proud to represent a district that includes NVBDC and excited to see how this grant will allow them to serve even more veterans who want to grow their businesses.”This grant is part of MEDC’s broader $8.8 million investment in small business support organizations to promote inclusive entrepreneurship and economic opportunity across Michigan.For more information about NVBDC certification or programs, visit www.nvbdc.org About NVBDCThe National Veteran Business Development Council is the leading third-party certifier of veteran-owned and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses (VOBs and SDVOBs) in the United States. NVBDC’s mission is to provide a credible and reliable certification process that ensures veteran business owners gain access to supplier diversity and government contracting opportunities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.