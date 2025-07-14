Garage Door Guys Perth Announces Franchise Expansion Following Rapid Growth Across Western Australia

Why Professional Garage Door Opener Installation Is Worth It garage door repairs Perth Technician working on scaffolding to repair or maintain an industrial sectional garage door with multiple black vent panels in a warehouse - Garage Door Guys Perth

The Perth-based garage door company expands its footprint with new franchise locations and growing demand for quality service.

I started with a van, a toolbox, and a promise to always show up and fix things properly.” — Jamie, Founder of Garage Door Guys Perth

PERTH, WEST PERTH WA, AUSTRALIA, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Garage Door Guys Perth, a locally owned and operated garage door service provider, has announced the official expansion of its operations through new franchise locations across the Perth metro area. The move comes in response to a sharp increase in customer demand and continued growth since the company’s founding in 2015.

Originally started by Perth local Jamie Dun, the company began as a solo garage door repair service. Today, Garage Door Guys Perth employs multiple technicians, operates on-call service teams seven days a week, and is now offering franchise opportunities for trained professionals across Western Australia.

“This expansion marks a milestone not just for our team, but for local tradies looking for a dependable path to business ownership,” said Jamie, founder of Garage Door Guys Perth. “We’ve built our reputation on doing the job right, being fair with customers, and showing up when we say we will.”

With services ranging from emergency garage door repairs and new door installations to opener replacements and preventative maintenance, the company has earned a strong reputation for reliability and professional workmanship. Much of its growth has been driven by word-of-mouth and repeat business from homeowners and small businesses across Perth.

The new franchise model offers fully supported opportunities to local technicians looking to run their own garage door business under the Garage Door Guys Perth brand. Franchisees receive training, marketing support, and access to the company’s trusted supplier network.

Jamie attributes the company’s success to a strong commitment to honest service and practical solutions. “Garage door repair isn’t glamorous,” he said, “but it’s essential. We’re proud to support local families and businesses every single day.”

The company continues to operate its emergency hotline 24/7 and is currently accepting franchise inquiries from interested parties across WA.

About Garage Door Guys Perth

Founded in 2015, Garage Door Guys Perth is a locally owned service company specialising in garage door repairs, installations, and emergency services across the Perth metro area. With a commitment to reliability, fair pricing, and hands-on expertise, the company has grown into one of the most trusted names in its field.

