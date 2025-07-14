A-TEAM Home Care Inc. Receives Prestigious Awards for Quality and Compassion

Team A-TEAM Home Care A-TEAM Home Care (Company logo)

A-TEAM Home Care named top senior care agency and employer of choice for its dedication to client well-being and professional excellence.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A-TEAM Home Care Inc., a top home care service provider, has been awarded with several high-level industry awards indicating their high quality work in the home care industry and fantastic feedback from clients and employees alike. A-Team was selected as a Philadelphia Inquirer’s 2025 Philly Favorites Senior Care Agency Winner. Additionally, A-Team was selected as a Top Large Employer and Senior Care Provider in the 2025 Happening List by Philly Happenings and Bucks Happenings, cementing their standing as one of the most reliable home care providers in Philadelphia, Bucks, and Montgomery Counties."This type of recognition is a great honor for our entire team that works each day to improve the quality of life for our clients and their family members," said Irina Rabovetsky, CEO "We are delighted that it was our caring approach, excellence and other values that have been recognized by members of our community and respected industry publications.A-TEAM Home Care offers a comprehensive range of in-home care services, including:— Help with activities of daily living (personal hygiene, meals, mobility)— Care and companionship for individuals with chronic conditions— Care in a professional caregiving and personal support capacity— Individualized care designed for each client's unique needs (including bi-lingual caregivers)With a solid team of qualified professionals and a commitment to making sure people feel safe and supported in their own homes, A-TEAM Home Care Inc. has been trusted by hundreds of families in our area.The company is still expanding its team and welcomes caring, and dedicated professionals to join its mission in providing exceptional home care. A-Team offers some of the top wages and benefits in the area. For more information about career opportunities, visit: https://ateampa.com/join-our-team/ To learn more about available services: https://ateampa.com/services/ —---------------------------------------About A-TEAM Home CareA-TEAM Home Care Inc. a licensed and accredited home care agency provides excellent care while offering compassionate services across Philadelphia and other surrounding counties. They are dedicated to helping clients live their lives independently and to the fullest within the comforts of their own home.—---------------------------------------Media ContactA-TEAM Home Care Inc.Phone: (215) 490-9994Email: service@ateampa.comWebsite: https://ateampa.com

