Call It Closed International Realty Reports Significant Growth in First Half of 2025

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Call It Closed International Realty , a rapidly expanding virtual real estate brokerage, today announced impressive financial and operational results for the first half of 2025. The company demonstrated substantial growth across key metrics compared to the same period last year, signaling continued momentum in its unique business model.Through June 30, 2025, Call It Closed International Realty achieved:- 57% agent growth, highlighting the significant expansion of the company's professional network. This considerable increase in agent count demonstrates the strong appeal of Call It Closed's agent-centric model and its ability to attract and retain top talent in the industry.- 20% increase in revenue, reflecting the strong financial performance and growing market share of the brokerage. This jump emphasizes the effectiveness of Call It Closed's operational strategies and its ability to generate substantial earnings in a dynamic real estate landscape.- 25% increase in sales volume, a notable rise in the total value of properties transacted through the company. This growth affirms the increasing trust that clients place in Call It Closed agents and the brokerage's expanding reach in various markets.- 19% increase in transaction count, demonstrating a sizable uptick in the number of successful real estate deals completed. This showcases the high activity levels of Call It Closed agents and the efficiency of the company's platform in facilitating more transactions.These robust figures underscore the company's successful strategy and its growing appeal in the increasingly competitive real estate market."We are incredibly pleased with the continued acceleration of our business through the first half of 2025," said Chad Osborne, CEO and Co-Founder of Call It Closed International Realty. "These results are a testament to the strength of our business model and the undeniable appeal of our 100% commission structure. Agents are increasingly recognizing the benefits of being fully rewarded for their hard work and dedication, and we are seeing that reflected in both our agent growth and our outstanding performance metrics."Call It Closed International Realty attributes its sustained growth to its innovative approach, which empowers agents with maximum commission payouts, comprehensive support, and cutting-edge technology. This model not only attracts top talent but also fosters a highly motivated and productive agent base, ultimately benefiting clients with exceptional service.The company looks forward to building on this strong performance through the remainder of 2025.Call It Closed International Realty (CIC) is a forward-thinking virtual real estate brokerage committed to reinventing the real estate industry through innovative technology and a client-centric approach. With a growing network of experienced agents and a strong focus on empowering both clients and professionals, CIC offers comprehensive real estate services designed to exceed expectations. We leverage cutting-edge tools and a deep understanding of market trends to provide unparalleled support to buyers and sellers, ensuring a seamless and successful real estate experience. Our dedication to integrity, professionalism, and fostering strong community connections sets us apart as a leader in the modern real estate landscape.

