Smartphone Gimbal Market to Reach USD 882 Million by 2035, Growing at 4.9% CAGR

Smartphone Gimbal Market Size

Smartphone Gimbal Market Analysis, By Type (Foldable, Wireless remote control, Bluetooth enabled, and Others), By Axis of Rotation, By Sales Channel, By End Use

MD, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Smartphone Gimbal Market is forecast to reach USD 882 million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 4.9% between 2025 and 2035. The industry was valued at USD 524 million in 2024 and is likely to add USD 350 million in the span of the next ten years.The increasing demand for high-quality video content, driven by the rise of social media platforms, vlogging, and content creation, is a primary factor propelling market growth. Smartphone gimbals, which provide stabilization for smooth and professional-grade video recording, have become essential tools for both amateur and professional content creators, fueling their widespread adoption.The surge in smartphone photography and videography, coupled with advancements in smartphone camera technology, has significantly boosted the demand for gimbals. These devices enable users to capture steady footage, even in dynamic or unstable environments, making them indispensable for travel vloggers, filmmakers, and social media influencers. Additionally, the growing popularity of short-form video content on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube has further accelerated market expansion, as creators seek affordable yet effective stabilization solutions to enhance their content quality.Smartphone gimbals are widely utilized across various applications, including personal use, professional filmmaking, and live streaming. These devices are particularly popular in urban areas and developed regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, where access to advanced smartphones and high-speed internet drives content creation. Technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) for automated tracking and compact, lightweight designs, are also contributing to the market’s growth by improving user experience and portability.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7005 "Innovation in gimbal technology, particularly the integration of AI and compact designs, is critical for meeting the evolving needs of content creators. Companies must prioritize research and development to enhance stabilization precision and user-friendly features, ensuring gimbals remain competitive in the fast-paced content creation landscape," opines a Fact.MR analyst.Smartphone Gimbal Market Insights: Key Trends and Growth:The Fact.MR report underscores robust growth in the smartphone gimbal market, driven by the increasing adoption of smartphones with advanced camera systems and the rising trend of content creation. The growing popularity of 3-axis gimbals, which offer superior stabilization compared to 2-axis models, is a key trend shaping the market. Additionally, the demand for foldable and portable gimbals is rising, catering to the needs of mobile creators who prioritize convenience. North America and Asia-Pacific dominate the market, supported by high smartphone penetration and a strong culture of social media content creation. However, high costs of premium gimbals and competition from smartphone manufacturers incorporating built-in stabilization features pose challenges to market growth.Key Takeaways from the Market Study:* The global smartphone gimbal market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2035.* North America holds a significant market share of 35.8% in 2024, with the United States accounting for 78.6% of the regional market.* The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% through 2035, driven by high smartphone adoption in countries like China and India.* Based on product type, 3-axis gimbals dominate with a market share of 62.4% in 2024 due to their superior stabilization capabilities.* Consumer applications account for 68.7% of the market share in 2024, driven by the rise of social media content creation.* The market in East Asia, led by China, is valued at USD 152.3 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% through 2035.Smartphone Gimbal Market Competitive Landscape:Key players in the global smartphone gimbal market include DJI, Zhiyun, FeiyuTech, Moza, and Hohem. These companies focus on continuous innovation, investing heavily in research and development to integrate advanced features like AI-powered tracking, extended battery life, and compact designs. Strategic partnerships with smartphone manufacturers and content creation platforms are common to expand market reach. Smaller players often leverage affordability and niche features to compete with industry leaders. The competitive landscape is shaped by innovation, pricing strategies, and global distribution networks.Smartphone Gimbal Market Key Companies Profiled:* DJI* Zhiyun* FeiyuTech* Moza* Hohem* Insta360* Benro* SnoppaBrowse Full Report: https://www.factmr.com/report/smartphone-gimbal-market Smartphone Gimbal Industry News:* In April 2023, DJI launched a new compact smartphone gimbal with AI-powered object tracking, enhancing user experience for dynamic video recording.* In August 2023, Zhiyun announced a collaboration with a leading smartphone brand to integrate gimbal technology into their flagship devices, improving accessibility for consumers.* In February 2024, FeiyuTech introduced a foldable 3-axis gimbal designed for portability, targeting travel vloggers and mobile content creators.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The chlorine injection systems market is expected to be valued at US$ 977.71 million in 2023. Global demand for disposable intestinal wash bags is projected to increase at a CAGR of 1.5% over the forecast period (2023 to 2033). The global disposable intestinal wash bags market is currently valued at US$ 16.7 billion and is thus expected to reach US$ 19.4 billion by the end of 2033.

