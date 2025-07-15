Optical Zonu Corporation Appoints Brian Somers as Director of Business Development for Aerospace & Defense

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Optical Zonu Corporation , a leading provider of radio frequency over fiber (RFoF) transport solutions, announced the appointment of Brian Somers as the company’s new Director of Business Development for Aerospace & Defense (A&D). In this role, Somers will be responsible for driving growth and expansion in A&D industries through new customer acquisition, strategic partnerships, and long-term account development. He will work cross-functionally with engineering, sales, and executive leadership to shape customer engagement strategies and expand program-level adoption of Optical Zonu’s advanced RFoF solutions.A retired U.S. Marine with nearly 30 years of experience in the public sector, defense, and aerospace industries, Somers brings deep domain knowledge to the Optical Zonu team. His background includes leadership roles supporting SATCOM systems, military training networks, and forward-edge computing and networking for distributed operations. He joins Optical Zonu with a commitment to advancing the company’s RFoF technology to support modern, secure, and resilient military communications infrastructure.“Brian’s background in both operational and technical domains makes him uniquely positioned to help Optical Zonu grow its impact across in A&D programs at a time where resilient communication has never been more critical,” said Meir Bartur, President and CEO of Optical Zonu. “His perspective from decades of service, combined with his business acumen, will help us better serve these industries with next generation solutions.”This appointment underscores Optical Zonu’s continued investment in military communications. The company is actively expanding its A&D support infrastructure with proven capabilities in wireless signal distribution, satellite communications, antenna remoting, phased array radar systems, GNSS timing distribution, and more—all built upon its broad and field-proven RFoF product portfolio.“I’m honored to join a company delivering such critical technology to our military and government partners,” said Mr. Somers. “Optical Zonu’s RFoF systems directly support the modernization of command post operations, improved UAS deployment, and the strengthening of Emission Control across distributed and contested environments. I look forward to partnering with defense leaders to advance these capabilities at scale.”About Optical Zonu CorporationOptical Zonu Corporation (OZC) is a leading provider of radio frequency over fiber (RFoF) transport solutions for the wireless, defense, and aerospace industries. OZC is the only company fully committed to custom solutions for every deployment and offers easy centralized management and patented fiber fault detection. The company provides a wide range of turnkey, modular, and OEM solutions that support satellite antenna remoting, GPS distribution, ground station redundancy, and radar calibration. OZC maintains strategic global relationships across the industries it serves, cooperating with major vendors and suppliers to enable rapid production of cutting-edge solutions. For more information, visit http:// www.opticalzonu.com /.

