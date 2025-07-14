Green Packaging Market Unveiling Promising Growth with Major Giants As Revealed In Report

Green Packaging Market 2

Rise in awareness among consumers about green packaging techniques & surge in environmental concerns leading to sustainable packaging developments drive growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green packaging market size generated $164.17 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $337.54 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031.The growth of the global green packaging market is driven by increasing consumer awareness of eco-friendly packaging methods and a rising focus on environmental sustainability. However, the market faces challenges such as high production and setup costs, as well as limited government support particularly in developing countries where subsidies for recycling are lacking. Despite these obstacles, the market is expected to benefit from strict regulations on non-degradable plastics and the growing demand for recycled and sustainable packaging solutions, which are creating promising opportunities for future expansion.Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/343 Bioplastics, derived from renewable resources, have emerged as an environmentally friendly alternative to conventional oil-based polymers and show promising growth potential, particularly in the pharmaceutical industry. The food & beverage sector, along with other industries, accounts for over three-fourths of the total market share in green packaging applications. Increasing consumer awareness around hygiene and health has further fueled the demand for sustainable packaging solutions.Additionally, stringent government regulations on non-degradable plastics and the rising preference for recycled packaging materials are positively influencing green packaging market trends. The integration of reverse logistics in the packaging industry has also improved the efficiency of transporting municipal waste to recycling facilities, supporting broader sustainability goals. Currently, a wide variety of oil-based polymers are still used in packaging; however, these materials are non-biodegradable and pose challenges in recycling due to contamination risks. To address these limitations, biodegradable plastics made from renewable sources have been developed, offering a viable solution to the environmental drawbacks of traditional packaging materials.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/green-packaging-market/purchase-options The market is divided by application, packaging type, material and geographical division. By application, it comprises personal care packaging, health care packaging, food & beverage packaging, and others. By packaging type, it includes recycled content packaging, reusable packaging, and degradable packaging. Based on the material, the market is segmented into plastic, metal, glass and others. By geography, it includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA markets. Further, the report also covers the strategies adopted by key market players in order to sustain competitive environment and increase their market share.Based on region, Europe, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global green packaging market. This is due to technological advancements and stringent government regulations in the region. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Technological developments in South America and other countries in the region are anticipated to increase the growth of the green packaging market in LAMEA.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/343 Utilization of degradable raw materials has shown major growth in developed and developing nations. In 2015, Europe demonstrated the maximum demand for bioplastics with potential to witness significant growth in the near future. Region wise, Asia-Pacific accounted for approximately one-fourth share of the total volume which leads to increase in green packaging industry growth.Leading Market PlayersAmcor LimitedE. I. DuPont de Nemours and CompanyMondi Limited, Sealed Air CorporationTetraPak International S.A.Ardagh Group Co.PlastiPak Holdings, Inc.Bemis Company, Inc.Uflex limitedELOPAK ASTrending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Dried Scallop Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dried-scallop-market-A16932 Vegan Protein Powder market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vegan-protein-powder-market-A16896 Europe Fresh Food Packaging Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/europe-fresh-food-packaging-market

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.