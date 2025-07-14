IMS Patios Sheds and Fencing Expands Premium Outdoor Solutions Across South West WA

BUNBURY, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMS PATIOS SHEDS AND FENCING has announced an expansion of its operations across South West Western Australia, responding to growing demand for durable and locally customized outdoor structures. With over 25 years of industry presence, the company continues to extend its services to communities in Bunbury, Harvey, Collie, Busselton, Bridgetown, and Margaret River.

The expansion strengthens IMS PATIOS SHEDS AND FENCING’s position as a provider of customised patios, sheds, carports, and fencing solutions designed specifically for local conditions. The company’s approach integrates design consultation, site approvals, and expert installation under one service, ensuring consistency across each phase of project delivery.

As Stratco Authorised Dealers and long-time installers of Fielders sheds, the team brings extensive knowledge of quality materials and construction standards to residential and rural clients alike. Their product line includes custom Colorbond patios, endurance sheds engineered for regional weather patterns, structurally sound carports, and a variety of fencing types, including Colorbond and timber.

Increased demand for practical yet personalised outdoor additions, driven in part by population growth and home improvement trends, has led the company to strengthen its workforce and logistics in the region. Projects are tailored to the specific needs of homeowners and property managers, accompanied by the added assurance of long-term structural warranties.

Local knowledge remains central to the company’s delivery model. By employing teams from within the community, IMS PATIOS SHEDS AND FENCING ensures that installations reflect the lifestyle and environmental requirements unique to each location.

This regional expansion reinforces the company’s commitment to building long-lasting outdoor solutions that meet both aesthetic and functional needs, without compromising on quality.

For more information or to discuss your outdoor project, get in touch with the IMS Patios Sheds and Fencing at imssouthwest.com.au.

About IMS PATIOS SHEDS AND FENCING

Based in Bunbury and operating throughout South West WA, IMS PATIOS SHEDS AND FENCING provides custom outdoor structures backed by decades of experience and industry partnerships. The company combines practical design, premium materials, and reliable workmanship to deliver projects that stand the test of time.

