ExactFreedom Joins NVBDC’s MVO Task Force to Spotlight and Empower Veteran Entrepreneurs

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council ( NVBDC ) welcomes ExactFreedom as the newest member of its Military and Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force . Founded in 2021, ExactFreedom is a fast-growing digital community that champions Veteran-owned businesses and celebrates their resilience, innovation, and leadership.With a subscriber base of more than 35,000, the ExactFreedom blog and newsletter delivers sharp, story-driven content every Tuesday and Thursday that puts Veteran-led companies in the spotlight. The platform showcases startups rooted in military-grade innovation to legacy businesses grounded in service. It highlights the people, principles, and products shaping a future driven by patriotism, purpose, and performance.“Our goal is to elevate the voices of Veterans who continue to serve—this time through leadership, resilience, and job creation,” said Tim Nichols, Co-Founder and Head of Lifecycle & Email Marketing. “These are not just stories. They’re blueprints for what’s possible when values drive business.”Through its Free Patriot Business Hub, ExactFreedom also provides Veterans with a curated suite of practical resources, including free ebooks and marketing toolkits, product reviews, branding advice, and roundups of American-made and Veteran-owned brands. Sponsorship opportunities, such as classified ads in the newsletter, feature web articles, and sponsored ads, give Veteran businesses the ability to amplify their voice and connect them with patriotic consumers who share their values.“Joining the NVBDC MVO Task Force expands our reach and deepens our commitment to economic empowerment for the entire Veteran community,” added Nichols.To learn more about ExactFreedom, read the latest Veteran business stories, or explore available resources, visit blog.exactfreedom.com.About the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)NVBDC is the leading Veteran-owned business certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. It was formed to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for Veteran-owned businesses of all sizes and in all industries. NVBDC ensures the existence of valid documentation for Veterans’ status, ownership, and operational control, giving customers and clients peace of mind that they are working with a valid Veteran-owned business. Additional information can be found at nvbdc.org.About the NVBDC’s Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task ForceNVBDC’s MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success. Additional information can be found at nvbdctaskforce.org.Media Contact:Hannah Waldrep(586) 665-9020hwaldrep@nvbdc.orgMVO Task Force Contact:Kathy Poynton(703) 282-6862kpoynton@nvbdc.org

