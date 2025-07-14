U.S. Airborne LiDAR Market 2025 Trends: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 17.70% from 2021 to 2030

The U.S. airborne LiDAR market size was valued at $211.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,031.3 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.70%.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report on the U.S. Airborne LiDAR Market By Component (Lasers, Inertial Navigation Systems, Cameras, GPS/GNSS Receivers, Microelectromechanical Systems, and Others), Application (Corridor Mapping, Seismology, Exploration and Detection, and Others), and End User (Aerospace and Defense, Civil Engineering, Forestry and Agriculture, Transportation and Logistics, Archaeology, and Mining Industry): U.S. Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.The U.S. airborne LiDAR market size was valued at $211.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,031.3 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.70% from 2021 to 2030𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂 :U.S. Airborne LiDAR Market By Component (Lasers, Inertial Navigation Systems, Cameras, GPS/GNSS Receivers, Microelectromechanical Systems, and Others), Application (Corridor Mapping, Seismology, Exploration and Detection, and Others), and End User (Aerospace and Defense, Civil Engineering, Forestry and Agriculture, Transportation and Logistics, Archaeology, and Mining Industry): U.S. Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030It is suitable for a wide range of environmental monitoring, terrain modelling, traditional aerial survey, and infrastructure development projects. For surveying the ground through forested areas, uses of airborne LiDAR is the most appropriate method. Also, ground and sub-canopy areas, which are difficult to interpret in ground surveying situations can be captured easily using airborne LiDAR penetrating laser pulses. In addition, components such as airborne lidar sensors are widely used in aerial lidar systems to create 3D topographical aerial maps.Competitive Analysis:The competitive environment of the U.S. airborne LiDAR industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, U.S. airborne LiDAR market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.𝐋𝐈𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐃-𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐄𝐑 – 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/44b6d48c34bb8c6b0b26a587fbd0b5bb Some of the major key players of the U.S. airborne LiDAR industry include:• 3D Laser Mapping (GeoSLAM)• Faro Technologies Inc.• Firmatek LLC• Leica Geosystems Inc. (Hexagon)• Leosphere SaS (Vaisala)• Raymetrics S.A• RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH• Saab• SAM LLC• Teledyne TechnologiesTop Impacting Factors:The prominent factors that impact the U.S. airborne LiDAR market growth include, surge in LiDAR applications in defense and civil engineering, falling price of drones, rise in need for aerial LiDAR, and increase in number of drones in the U.S. However, regulations by FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) for commercial usage of drones restricts the U.S. airborne LiDAR market growth. On the contrary, increase in demand for LiDAR in forestry & agriculture, and growing need of LiDAR-captured data in newer applications are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market.The research report presents a complete judgment of the U.S. airborne LiDAR market trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, attentive opinions, profit margin, price, and industry-validated market data. The research report presents a complete judgment of the U.S. airborne LiDAR market trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, attentive opinions, profit margin, price, and industry-validated market data. Also, these research report provides accurate economic and country-level predictions and analysis, size and share analysis, market dynamics, segmental analysis, top investment pockets, competition landscape, market drivers, restraints, and opportunities𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 :Key Benefits for Stakeholders:• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the U.S. airborne LiDAR marketanalysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing U.S. airborne LiDAR market opportunities.• Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions andstrengthen their supplier-buyer network.• In-depth analysis of the U.S. airborne LiDAR market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the market.• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as U.S. airborne LiDAR market trends, key players, market segments, application areas,and market growth strategies.

