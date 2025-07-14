Chemung Township Residents Must Appeal Before July 18, 2025

Chemung Township 2025 commercial value increase Chemung Township 2025 residential value increase

O'Connor discusses the deadline appeal date for Chemung Township residents before July 18, 2025.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Chicago has the second-highest property taxes in the United States and the people of Illinois know that it’s a gamble when another reassessment of their property arrives. As one of the many counties surrounding the Chicago area, McHenry County gets to experience the high values and taxes first-hand. While they are thankfully outside of the world of Cook County, there is still plenty of spill-over that crosses the border. As more people flee Cook County for the surrounding collar counties, they bring higher property values with them.Chemung Township may be a good ways from Chicago, but even they are beginning to experience some of the high values and taxes. Though the official reassessment of Illinois is not until 2027, the Chemung Township Assessor is still actively examining all property and adjusting assessed numbers for supposed fair market value. As these climb, so do possible tax burdens. The people of Chemung Township have the right to protest these values, but they only have until July 21, 2025, to do so.Chemung Home Values Rise 9%While Chemung may not have the biggest influx of people from Chicago, they still deal with the Illinois phenomenon of constantly increasing home values. In 2024, all residential property in Chemung Township was assessed at a combined $521.23 million. The Chemung Township Assessor has recently set the new value at $567.66 million, an increase of 9%. While this is relatively tiny compared to recent rises, such as Maine Township in Chicago, this would be seen as an obscene value jump in any other state.Being a small community, Chemung Township’s residential value is mostly found in modest homes. $352.97 million in home value comes from residences that are worth under $250,000, a rarity in Illinois. This group of houses was hit with an increase of 9%, which makes it the hardest hit out of all residential properties. Homes between $250,000 and $500,000 may have gotten a 10% increase, but they account for a much smaller piece of the whole. This means that the homes of working families are under threat, as property taxes often represent the largest bill a family has.Despite being worth more, the most expensive homes in the township actually saw lower value rises than those for working and middle-class families. Homes worth over $1.5 million only saw an increase of 6%, while those worth between $1 million and $1.5 million got a bump of 8%. While this does represent only a fraction of the total, it still seems to be unequal. Homes worth between $750,000 and $1 million only saw a jump of 2%.Knock-On Effects of Value IncreasesJumps in property value can affect a wide variety of things in a community. It makes homes harder to buy, sell, or keep, especially for older families. This also translates into higher rents, which makes it even harder for people. Rising taxes have become a problem for working families, that there are several different bills in the legislature trying to find a solution, from a “circuit breaker” to senior freezes. Currently, the only option to stop runaway taxes is to protest, but hopefully this will not be the case in the future.Chemung Businesses Feel the PinchProperty value spikes do not just impact homeowners, commercial property owners are usually affected as well. While 2024 saw all of Chemung Township commercial property valued at $140.35 million, this was bumped 6% to $148.92 million in 2025. While increases in the value of a business are typically welcomed, jumps of this size are generally overinflated, especially over a whole community. If this goes up too quickly, it can cause major problems for businesses, especially smaller ones.The largest commercial properties in the township got the most increased value, as is typical. Properties worth over $1.5 million saw their value bumped up by 6%. As these buildings represent the largest holding of value in Chemung Township, this means that the 6% increase is usually felt across the entire community. Commercial properties worth between $750,000 and $1.5 million likewise saw a 6% increase.On the opposite end, much like residential property, it was the little guys that got the most thrust upon them. Commercial property worth less than $250,000 totaled $42.84 million, only ranking behind the largest of businesses when it comes to combined value. Despite being in the No. 2 spot, these small businesses got a 6% increase as well. While this is a minor jump when looked at on a balance sheet, this rise can be much more devastating to small businesses.Chemung Appeal Deadline is July 18, 2025The best and only way to protect your property from raging values and taxes is to protest them. Every Illinoisan has the right to dispute the values handed to them. While the property owner cannot change the tax rate or equalization factor, they can lower their taxable value. If this is achieved, then it will make the tax bill lighter. In some cases, a successful protest can be all that stands between a homeowner and a foreclosure. While this is seen all the time in Chicago, it can happen anywhere in Illinois.While the people of Cook County get several bites at the apple, everyone else in Illinois gets one deadline. This is done by the local township assessor and is a hard line in the sand. Whether a property owner is looking for an informal appeal to the Chemung Township Assessor or want a formal hearing with the Board of Review (BOR), the owner must file the appeal by the same deadline.The deadline for Chemung Township is July 18, 2025. If your chance to appeal is missed, then there is nothing the property owner can do to pay lower on the 2025 tax bill. Informal appeals and BOR hearings both require evidence, but the BOR is stricter on what they will accept. The main advantage of a BOR hearing; however, is that they are an impartial arbiter of the case and have no allegiance to the township assessor. This typically means that the owner will get a better deal from the BOR than by a simple informal appeal.About O’Connor:O’Connor is one of the largest property tax consulting firms, representing 185,000 clients in 49 states and Canada, handling about 295,000 protests in 2024, with residential property tax reduction services in Illinois, New York, Texas, and Georgia. O’Connor’s possesses the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs a team of 1,000 worldwide. O’Connor’s core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O’Connor’s Property Tax Protection Program ™. There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.