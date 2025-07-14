B. McGuire Designs Launches Video Marketing Services to Help Small Businesses Boost SEO and Online Visibility

New service helps small businesses improve search rankings, increase website traffic, and engage customers through affordable, SEO-optimized video content.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- B. McGuire Designs, an Atlanta digital marketing firm, has launched a new video marketing service aimed at helping small businesses enhance their online visibility and improve their performance in search engine rankings.Video content continues to gain momentum as a powerful tool for digital marketing. According to a study by Forrester Research, pages with video are 50 times more likely to achieve a first-page ranking on Google compared to text-only pages. Additional research from BrightEdge indicates that websites using video see up to 157% more organic traffic, and WordStream reports that video search results have a 41% higher click-through rate than plain-text results.For small business owners competing in crowded markets, these statistics highlight a growing opportunity. Search engines increasingly prioritize content that engages users and keeps them on a site longer—two outcomes strongly associated with video.The new video marketing service from B. McGuire Designs provides an accessible entry point for businesses looking to explore video as part of their digital strategy. It includes planning, production, editing, and optimization for both websites and social media, with a focus on search performance and audience engagement.“Video has become an important piece of how consumers find and evaluate businesses online,” said Brian McGuire, founder of the agency. “This service is meant to give smaller businesses a practical way to tap into that trend—especially those without internal marketing teams.”In addition to improving SEO, video content can help clarify a business’s message, showcase offerings, and build trust with potential customers. When incorporated strategically, it supports a stronger, more discoverable online presence.About B. McGuire DesignsB. McGuire Designs ( https://bmcguiredesigns.com ) is a digital marketing agency based in Atlanta, GA, that helps small businesses grow through services including website design, SEO, video marketing, and reputation management. The agency emphasizes clarity, simplicity, and results-driven strategies.

